If My Kid Throws A Toy at Me, That Toy Becomes Mine

“What should you do if your child throws their toys at you during a tantrum?”

Catch & Keep.

My four-year old son once threw his favourite car at me in anger. I caught the car and put it on a shelf. He looked at me and said, “Give me back my car.”

“Your car?”

He pointed. “That’s mine.”

“Not anymore,” I said. “I caught it, I keep it.”

“But that’s my car.”

“If you didn’t want to lose it, why did you throw it to me?”

“I threw it at you.”

I frowned. “At me? Why?”

“I’m angry at you.”

“That’s no reason to throw a car at me.”

He blinked. “But I’m angry at you.”

“I heard you the first time. Did you hear what I said?”

“I want my car back.”

“Not before you understand that you cannot throw things at people just because you’re angry.”

I could see he was still angry, but he didn’t throw another car. He stomped off and I listened as he went up the stairs and to his room. I left him alone. All was quiet for a while, then he came back down and walked up to me.

“How do I get my car back?”

“By apologising for throwing your car at me and promising not to do that again. Not to me, not to anyone else.”

He nodded. “I’m sorry.”

I took the car from the shelf, handed it back to him. He looked at the car, then at me and said, “What if I’d kept throwing things at you?”

“I would keep everything until you run out of things to throw.”

“What if I break something of yours?”

“On purpose?”

“Because I’m angry.”

I shrugged. “I’d sell your toys to buy the thing you had broken.”

“What if it was really expensive?”

“I’d use the money from future toys.”

“You’d do that?”

“Yes. Aren’t you glad you promised never to throw things at me anymore?” I took down a strike shield I use in my self defence courses and crouched before him. “Hit this shield. Throw all your anger into the punch.”

He hit the strike shield and I encouraged him to hit it again and again until he could barely lift his arms. Then I gave him something to drink and told him that next time he was angry, to ask me to take down the shield so he could punch his frustration into submission.

Children need an outlet for their anger. Just make sure it’s a healthy one.

Many commenters argue that giving the angry/frustrated child the opportunity to punch a strike shield would foster violent behaviour. In my experience, venting anger and frustration in a healthy way through training in martial arts actually diminishes the anger and decreases the chances of volatile and violent behaviour.

One of the worst things you can do is teach children that anger is inappropriate and should be surpressed. When children learn to suppress their negative emotions, they will build up until they cannot be contained anymore and the child will probably vent their anger in an unhealthy fashion against an unwitting victim.

Like it or not, violence and anger is in our nature. To harness destructive powers, it’s better to give them the proper outlet than to ignore or suppress them.

I’m a Pre-Conflict Control instructor, teaching conflict resolution, assertiveness, situational awareness, and physical self-defence, mainly to adults who have never learned how to properly deal with their negative emotions in childhood.

If you teach your child to suppress their negative emotions, you are doing them a disservice, which can turn out to become harmful and destructive when they’re older.