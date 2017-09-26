If NFL Protesters Want Change, Their Methods May Not Be The Most Effective Way To Get It

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

President Trump set off a firestorm – as he has done many times – when he suggested over the weekend that NFL players who sit for the national anthem should be fired and are SOBs.

Let’s start with the obvious: The president should never have said what he said. The language was inappropriate, but more importantly, a sitting president interjecting himself into an issue like that is not something that should ever happen. Conservatives would have been infuriated if Barack Obama had done something similar, and rightfully so.

But the president’s comments have fueled so much anger on both sides of the issue that it seems as though we have forgotten what the issue was in the first place and it has turned into “is it unpatriotic to sit during the anthem?”

To that question my answer is something similar to what Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said about flag burning, which is that a person has the right to do it, but Manchin is well within his rights to not like it. I’m ok with anybody protesting peacefully, even kneeling during the anthem, but I do not like the message it sends. The flag is a symbol of the country, and like it or not, kneeling during the anthem is seen as disrespecting America.

Because really, what other reason would there be to do the protest at that time? Colin Kaepernick himself said it was because he couldn’t stand for the flag of a country that he felt was oppressing minorities. He is, therefore, in effect, taking a big shot at America.

If it wasn’t about America or the American system, he could have just as easily peacefully protested at another time. By doing it during the anthem, his message is clear.

Now, you may agree with him. But like I said, that doesn’t mean other people can’t dislike it.

And that was what President Trump tapped into during his rally. He wasn’t just playing to his base, but also to millions of Americans who simply see kneeling during the anthem as taking a swipe at America and they do not like it. In fact, recent polls suggest close to 2/3 of people feel this way.

The players largely followed suit by taking a knee together Sunday. I understand that they want to show they have a voice and don’t want to give the president the satisfaction of doing what he wants them to do. But there’s a backlash coming, and it isn’t going to be pretty.

In fact, it already started. Alejandro Villanueva is an offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers who served in the military. He was the only member of his team who came out of the tunnel for the anthem to stand while the rest of the team remained in the lockerroom. As a result, Villanueva, who was known previously only to hardcore football fans, has seen jersey sales skyrocket.