If Religion Can Be Twisted to Support Trump, Is It Time for Religion Itself to Be Impeached?

By now, even your televangelist-trusting, Fox News-addicted, chain-email sending great uncle knows that a climbing number of American Christians consider themselves spiritual but not religious. Every year, more “leavers,” “nones,” and “dones” can no longer stomach the kind of religion they experience in their churches and in the media, and they depart from their communities of faith.

The 2016 election, however, made them puke on the floor as they ran outside. When 81% of evangelicals voted for the very not evangelical Donald Trump, a shockingly large mass of thoughtful evangelicals and moderates felt like they had no intellectually honest choice but to leave and detox. According to a Washington Post analysis, “How fights over Trump have led evangelicals to leave their churches,” 14% of churchgoers in September 2016 left by November!

They left because they were bewildered by their pastors’ and church friends’ support of Donald Trump. This religious exodus is not new, but it has accelerated. In the words of the above article, “More specifically, for 20 years, liberal to moderate evangelicals have been leaving their churches because they disagree with the Christian right.” Tousling Trump’s hair cost Jimmy Fallon a million viewers who switched to the more politically astute Colbert and Kimmel. Evangelical support of Trump cost churches several times that number just this year alone.

I had a conversation with a pastor recently who shared that Evangelical support for Trump has prompted some in his congregation to question the value of religion altogether. Already jaded and suspicious, some young adults who grew up as church rats are now asking themselves if the “New Atheists” have been right all along and they’re just now catching on. They’re wondering if perhaps religion in its entirety has always been a con that only works on backward, uneducated people too dumb to know when they’re being duped.

Those who left are asking if their evangelical religion, or perhaps all religion, needs to be impeached.

To impeach is to question the validity or the credibility of something, and their question deserves to be considered:

Is religion for thoughtless, gullible people who uncritically support policies diametrically opposed to the teachings of their religious founders, or were their founders onto something worth holding onto?

Is religion for backward, bigoted “sheeple” who blindly follow con men who play to their prejudices, or has religion inspired positive social change in every generation of humanity?

Should we be embarrassed to practice religion or spirituality, or in spite of the obvious shortcomings, is there something flowing in ancient streams of wisdom that can actually help us to be better people?

The answer to all of these questions is, of course… yes.

Yes, the list of disgusting attitudes and actions promoted in the name of religion is endless. Harming people in the Name of God is gross, and it needs to stop right now. There is a disturbing link between American evangelicalism and white supremacy. Gay kids are being shamed by their churches as we speak. Evangelicals are the last group of Americans to insist on guarding themselves against women leaders and science. That backwardness is not new, unfortunately.

And, yes, if we’re going to be honest, it’s also true that running parallel to that injustice throughout history is an equally long storyline of incredibly courageous, soul-stirring, and world-changing good inspired by spiritual leaders and communities that follow their teaching.

I think of my friend Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz who is compelled by his understanding of Judaism to tirelessly work toward tikun olam, the repair of the world. I think of my friend Khalil Sultan, a Muslim Imam, who is part of an Islamic reformation movement and constantly participates in interfaith dialogue, winning over detractors with his kindness and openness. I think of my friend Aaron Strietzel, who now pastors the church I founded, One Church in Chandler, Arizona who welcomes everyone into his nondenominational church in full participation regardless of ethnicity, socio-economic status, or sexual orientation.

To borrow a phrase from the former president, “Let me be clear.” If by religion, you mean irrational, blind faith, I want nothing to do with it. That kind of religion needs to be impeached immediately, and our world would be much better for it. It is a hypocritical, destructive comedy of errors.

To claim that religion is to blame for the world’s problems, however, requires overlooking an equal or greater amount of good inspired by it. Religion is complicated because there are unlimited examples of both the bad and good practice of it. Bad Religion is a great band but a horrible concept. Good religion, on the other hand, expressed in the lives of leaders like Chief Joseph, Ghandi, MLK, Savitribhai Phule, Malala, Oscar Romero, and countless others has brought out the best in humanity.

I was in a nonprofit board meeting recently where I saw a power play take place. One of the members was being scapegoated and overburdened with tasks. It was easy to see, and any sensitive person should have perceived what was happening. As I watched the behavior of these supposedly socially conscious people who should have known better, I couldn’t help but think of Jesus’ words in the Gospel of Matthew 20:25-26:

“Jesus called them (his disciples) together and said, ‘You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant…’”

No matter how much religion is misused, every person with any power still needs to hear this vision of what it means to be great. As long as injustice and exploitation exist in this world, Jesus’ concept servant leadership needs to be shared and reshared because it insists on the humanity of every person. This is just one example from one religion, and our world would be qualitatively better if examples of good religion like this were preached from the housetops.