If the British Government says there is no evidence that Qatar supports terrorism then what on earth is this blockade all about?

‘Do not underestimate the determination of the Quiet Man’. So said Iain Duncan Smith back in 2002 when people said he did not have the charisma to lead the Conservative Party.

Fast forward to last week and imagine how the organisers of a swanky £350,000 anti-Qatar conference must have felt when he took to the stage at the London’s Intercontinental Hotel at the O2.

Speaker after speaker had lined up to tear into the tiny Gulf state accusing it of cosying up to Iran, abusing human rights and supporting terrorism.

Up steps the Quiet Man and in that unmistakeable, monosyllabic tone announces that he has just been talking to the British government who say they have not seen any evidence of Qatar’s support for terrorist groups.

Sorry, isn’t that the main plank of the Saudi-led case against Qatar?

IDS knew that what he was saying wouldn’t go down well at the Qatar Global Security and Stability Conference, but that did not stop him.

He spoke in that quiet and, yes, determined way that says: ‘I know this may not be a popular thing to say but I’m going to say it nonetheless because I’m IDS and that’s what I do!’

To say there is no evidence of Qatar supporting terrorism is to drive a coach and horses through the Saudi-led alliance’s case against Qatar.

A similar opinion had earlier been voiced at the same conference by a former Israeli National Security Adviser who said he didn’t believe Qatar directly funded terrorism.

Instead Brig.Gen. Shlomo Brom claimed Doha was more likely handing over money for non-terrorist reasons – he didn’t specify but he could have been talking about, say, rebuilding programmes in Gaza - only for the funds to be diverted to armed groups.

Equally off message as IDS was Lord Paddy Ashdown.

There was silence in the hall when he called out Saudi Arabia for funding terrorism, taking to task former diplomat James Rubin who was moderating the discussion.

‘In a nation like Saudi Arabia do you really believe that a businessman would be able to fund a terrorist organisation if the government did not want that to happen. If you do, I think you’re quite naïve, frankly’,’ said the former Liberal leader.

He also called for the disclosure of a report which exposes Saudi support for terrorists and their funding.

‘I don’t think you can have a dialogue (about terrorism) if you hide the facts, and I don’t think you can sweep important facts under the table,’ said Lord Ashdown afterwards. ‘I don’t think you can separate one (Qatar) from the other (Saudi Arabia)’.

It’s now 100 days since the Saudi-led alliance launched its diplomatic and transport blockade of Qatar over its cosying up to Iran and support of terrorism, which the tiny Gulf state denies.

A report by the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) found that the blockaders have written 1120 articles attacking the tiny Gulf state in less than three months.

That’s 15 abusive stories a day, plus 580 cartoons lampooning the Qataris and thousands of Tweets.

It’s the Saudi PR machine which is driving the coverage.

According to the QMC, Saudi-owned organisations have carried 700 articles, the UAE 300 and Bahrain 120.

Out of 580 cartoons published, 200 were from Saudi, the same number from the UAE and 180 from Bahrain.

The report said 3500 defaming tweets were issued by officials and media from the blockading countries - with five times as many coming from Saudis than Emiratis.

So, what exactly has the anti-Qatar alliance been coming up with 15 times a day? My analysis has found that as well as pure invective, there has also been pure invention.

One apparently made-up story was the UAE claim on Dubai TV that anti-government protests in Qatar had been broken up by Turkish troops armed with teargas.

Fake news, cried Qatar! There was indeed no evidence of this happening at all, as indeed nor was there anything to back up reports of a curfew being imposed across Doha. Would that not have made it onto Twitter?

Earlier this month a story emerged claiming ISIS had endorsed Qatar. Now there’s probably nothing more toxic on the planet than having ISIS claim you as a friend.

The trouble was no one could find such an endorsement on any of the usual websites where Al Baghdadi and his friends usually post their messages.

Fake news, they cried (again)!

And what for? Despite all the abuse, the pundits are saying that Qatar is ahead in propaganda war.

Andrew Bowen, of the think tank American Enterprise Institute, said: “While Riyadh has done a very negative PR offensive in Washington and London against Qatar, Doha has avoided the temptation to go low and has tried to take the moral high ground.

‘As a result, Qatar so far is winning the war for western hearts and minds much to the chagrin in the quartet (imposing the embargo).’

Maybe people are just seeing through the hypocrisy of the attacks.

Cosying up to Iran? What about the billions of dollars in trade UAE does with Tehran every year.

Lack of democracy, a poor record on human rights and support for terrorism - what about Saudi Arabia?

It just doesn’t wash. The time has come for the mud-slinging to stop and the talking to start.