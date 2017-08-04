If This is a "Law and Order" Presidency, Our Kids Need Morality Instead

As with most kids their age, countless hours of my children’s lives have been filled with messages about “following the rules.” Listen to your parents. Do what your teacher says. They hear it from us, from grandparents, and from countless other adults.

I’ve come to see this fixture of childhood socialization in a new light. The bone-chilling images of Trump rallying a group of boy scouts brought into sharp focus the dangerous edge of too many messages about compliance with rules. What our children need, instead, are relentless conversations about morality and values.

Our democracy is in trouble. Many of us are working hard on its behalf. We’ve increased our support of civic institutions the health of which is critical to warding off the demagoguery of the current administration. We’ve upped our phone calls to increase the volume of our outrage. Some of us are taking great personal risks in protests of various sorts. Think of those who burst into chants of “kill the bill, don’t kill us” in the Senate gallery or the disability-rights activists who laid down in the atrium announcing they’d rather “go to jail than die without Medicaid” during the Senate’s vote to proceed with the debate over health care.

These actions have important, immediate impact. We must keep it up.

But those of us raising children have a less obvious, less immediate, but equally important role to play in securing the long-term health of this democracy.

In a nation that reveres The Law, we have a tendency to conflate what is legal with what is moral. This has always been dangerous. But it’s uniquely dangerous when the law becomes a daily assault: a way to ban Muslims, a threat held over the heads of Dreamers, a return to the toughest punishments for low-level, non-violent drug offenders. Now in the last weeks, a dehumanizing order banning transgender people from the military and a speech to police officers to “don’t be too nice [sic]” during arrests (cell phone footage of Black people being killed by cops be damned).

Our children and youth are growing up under an administration that relies heavily on the rhetoric of law and order as it runs amok over basic principles of decency, humanity, truth, and, perhaps, even constitutionality. It couldn’t be more important we find ways to teach them the difference between what is lawful and what is right. Too much rule following will be the death knell of our republic.

During the presidential campaign (it seems so long ago) as debates over immigration heated up, for example, kids were exposed daily to racial vitriol posing as a commitment to law and order. While Trump spoke of “bad hombres” and “Mexican rapists,” many young children (including my own) heard trusted adults claim he was just talking about the need for rules. People are coming here illegally, so the conversation went. And who doesn’t believe it’s important to enforce the law? My partner and I struggled with how to respond to such seductive packaging. We ended up explaining to our kids the reasons so many cross borders. People want to be safe. People have hungry families.

This was an attempt to talk about our actual values and humanize morality in a public conversation being dominated by talk of “law and order.”

It worked—that time. When all was said and done if you asked our six-year-old about immigration she would have told you this: “Donald Trump thinks the law is more important than people being able to feed their babies. I think being able to feed your baby is more important than following the law.”

But it’s clear we are going to need to keep having such conversations and continue to up our game to break down for them what’s really going on.

This nation learned a radical truth through the massive and sustained civil disobedience of the civil rights movement. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. put into eloquent words what that lesson was in his famous Letter From a Birmingham Jail. We actually have a “moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws,” he wrote. Our morality must be rooted in loyalties to justice, humanity and truth that runs deeper than our loyalty to law.