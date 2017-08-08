COMEDY
08/08/2017

If Twitter Can #AddClimateChangeToTV, Then Maybe Trump Will Pay Attention

Let's be real: He's watching plenty of TV.

By Andy McDonald

A new report prepared by scientists from 13 federal agencies ― part of a congressionally mandated assessment carried out every four years ― says that Americans are currently experiencing the effects of man-made climate change. These scientists, as well as the scientific community at large, are understandably worried that President Donald Trump will ignore the grave findings of this report.

This isn’t one of his reality TV shows. This is actually real.

But maybe the president needs to see climate change on his TV shows to believe it’s a legitimate concern.

For HuffPost Comedy’s weekly hashtag, we decided to entertain that idea. Here are some of the best of #AddClimateChangeToTV.

Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

CONVERSATIONS