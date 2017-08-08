If Twitter Can #AddClimateChangeToTV, Then Maybe Trump Will Pay Attention

A new report prepared by scientists from 13 federal agencies ― part of a congressionally mandated assessment carried out every four years ― says that Americans are currently experiencing the effects of man-made climate change. These scientists, as well as the scientific community at large, are understandably worried that President Donald Trump will ignore the grave findings of this report.

This isn’t one of his reality TV shows. This is actually real.

But maybe the president needs to see climate change on his TV shows to believe it’s a legitimate concern.