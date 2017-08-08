If Twitter Can #AddClimateChangeToTV, Then Maybe Trump Will Pay Attention

A new report prepared by scientists from 13 federal agencies ― part of a congressionally mandated assessment carried out every four years ― says that Americans are currently experiencing the effects of man-made climate change. These scientists, as well as the scientific community at large, are understandably worried that President Donald Trump will ignore the grave findings of this report.
This isn’t one of his reality TV shows. This is actually real.
But maybe the president needs to see climate change on his TV shows to believe it’s a legitimate concern.
For HuffPost Comedy’s weekly hashtag, we decided to entertain that idea. Here are some of the best of #AddClimateChangeToTV.
The Real Housewives of Atlantis#AddClimateChangeToTV— andreabakes (@andreabakes) August 8, 2017
Hot in Greenland #AddClimateChangeToTV @HuffPostComedy— Ben (@benisyourhero) August 8, 2017
No Tree Hill #AddClimateChangeToTV— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 8, 2017
The Icebergs #AddClimateChangeToTV— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) August 8, 2017
True Flood #AddClimateChangeToTV @HuffPostComedy— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) August 8, 2017
Whose Denial Is It Anyway? @HuffPostComedy #AddClimateChangeToTV— Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) August 8, 2017
The I Hope You Love Boats...#AddClimateChangeToTV @HuffPostComedy— 👻✊Seth-sy MFer👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) August 8, 2017
Now, Even Hotter In Cleveland#AddClimateChangeToTV@HuffPostComedy— Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) August 8, 2017
Underwater Boss#AddClimateChangeToTV @HuffPostComedy— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) August 8, 2017
Full Greenhouse Effect #AddClimateChangeToTV @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/3afMAeKkfJ— Jillian (@Pheramuse) August 8, 2017
Veronica Mars looks pretty good right about now.— Radical Moose Lamb (@OccamsHacksaw) August 8, 2017
#AddClimateChangeToTV
It's Raining FRIENDS! Hallelujah!#AddClimateChangeToTV @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/kGe33sc8b0— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) August 8, 2017
Let's Make a Paris Deal #AddClimateChangeToTV— JakeandJoshPodcast (@JakeJoshPodcast) August 8, 2017
A series of unfortunate weather events. #AddClimateChangeToTV— charliecapen (@charliecapen) August 8, 2017
#AddClimateChangeToTV. Famine Guy— Deaglan O'Hara (@DeaglanOHara) August 8, 2017
Boob Sweat Buddies #AddClimateChangeToTV @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/IkVbZ2fOML— CK (@charley_ck14) August 8, 2017
The Price Is Real#AddClimateChangeToTV— Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) August 8, 2017
It's Always Sunny In Antarctica#AddClimateChangeToTV— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 8, 2017
The EPA Team #AddClimateChangeToTV pic.twitter.com/XYXWN6kfOU— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) August 8, 2017
Ice Road Swimmers #AddClimateChangeToTV— Keats (@keatsy2112) August 8, 2017
#AddClimateChangeToTV— The Human One (@OneMoodyHuman) August 8, 2017
Breaking Bad temperature records
