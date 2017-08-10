“If we’re going to turn down the likes of Fitzgerald, I will lose all interest in publishing books.”

—Maxwell Perkins, threatening to resign from Charles Scribner’s Sons, in protest of his colleagues’ unanimous decision not to publish F. Scott Fitzgerald’s first novel.

It was a risky move for the young editor, but Scribner’s decided they would rather publish Fitzgerald’s unconventional tale than lose Perkins.

The rest is history. Not only did Fitzgerald go on to write The Great Gatsby under the Perkins-Scribner masthead, but he also introduced Perkins to his friend and mentee, Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway’s relationship with Perkins blossomed from there. As a result, Perkins edited and published everything from The Sun Also Rises to The Old Man and the Sea.

Maxwell Perkins is now considered one of history’s great literary editors. His lifelong employer, Charles Scribner’s Sons? One of the most successful publishing houses of all time.

I think about this story when I’m feeling meek; it reminds me what courage can do.