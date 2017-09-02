If You are Being Honest with Yourself, Are YOU a Bad Partner?

While in most cases I will let couples, who are blaming each other, know that it takes two people for a relationship to fall apart, there are certain situations where there may be an unequal amount of blame to be assigned. In most relationships, people give as good as they get. Each person is as guilty as the other when it comes to practicing to behaviors that start to break down the relationship. Some of these behaviors are failure to communicate, Mind-reading, personally attacking each other and not the issue, and not setting a healthy balance between time together, and time apart. These are the most common reasons that relationships end in divorce, but if we can put aside the concept that all things are equal, we can start to look at situations where they are not.

The point is not to open the door for each partner to be able to blame the other for the unraveling of the relationship, but for the person who is causing its ruin to step back and take a hard look at themselves. With this self-reflection, they can either work to become a better partner to their current spouse/partner, or they can assure they are a better in future relationships. These are the relationships fundamentals that you have either lost along the way, or somehow were never taught through the examples that were modeled for you.

Look at the effort you are putting into the relationship compared to your partner. Is this 50/50 give and take, or is this more of a TAKE situation on your part? If it is the latter, consider why this is happening, and if you can correct it. It is wonderful, of course, to have someone do things for us, but there is a limit. We should not take their acts of kindness, love and generosity for granted, we should show appreciation, and the best ways to do this is to acknowledge and thank them, but to also be certain we are attending to their needs in return.

Are you holding things in, instead of communicating them to your partner? This is probably the number one reason that couples enter therapy, but some people are guiltier of it than others. While many relationships struggle with issues of communication, there are simple steps that can be taken to improve this issue, and therefore, greatly improve the connection between the couple. However, there are partners who practice several negative communication practices that are exceptionally damaging to a relationship. These are individuals who hold everything inside, and let them build up, to the point of blowing up at their partner about for seemingly no reason at all. This is “displacement,” where the anger grows to the point of boiling over, and even the smallest thing can set the person off. The solution here, is to learn to more openly share your concerns and frustrations, as they happen. This way there will never be a chance for things to build to the point of loss of control of yourself, your emotions, and your behavior.

Some other issues that might indicate that you are the problem that is preventing a healthy and happy relationship include mind-reading, attacking your partner and not the issue at hand, and not keeping a healthy balance between your togetherness, and time together. Mind-reading, as I recently wrote about, is when we assume what our partner is thinking, how they will respond, and what they will say. We play out a scenario in our mind about our partners thoughts and feelings, and we build up frustration and negative feelings about something we never even asked. We can avoid this pitfall by simply asking the question. Many times, our partner will surprise us, and if we can remember that, we can change our behavior and thinking.

If we have a habit of attacking our partner and not the issue, we are someone who resorts to personal attacks to win, or shut down an argument. This is no way to act or treat someone you care about. If your argument can not stand on its own merits, you might want to reflect on your position. However, what you never want to do is personally attack your partner. It is cruel, it is immature, and it is hurtful. You may be doing damage that cannot be undone. Stay on topic, and if you feel yourself drifting towards getting personal, take a time out, and go cool down. Come back when you have a clearer head. A break is much preferable to an attack that can cause permanent damage to your relationship. The issue of a good balance between alone time and togetherness should be a clear one. Make your partner feel like they are a priority, and have a discussion where you both agree on what is a proper balance. Being out with your friends all the time is not a healthy balance, and does not make your partner feel important to you.

