If You Buy It, You Own It!

It seems inherently obvious that if you buy something legally on the market, you will then own that something. If you buy a car, you can do what you want with that car. You can change the parts, paint it a different color, and, eventually, you can give it to a relative, turn it in as a trade, or even sell it yourself. You can even strip it down and sell the individual parts. But what about all the patented parts that make up a product? Would you be at risk for a patent infringement suit when you resell on your own? A recent United States Supreme Court decision seems to have answered this question.

In Impression Products, Inc., v. Lexmark International, Inc., 137 S.Ct. 1523 (2017), the Supreme Court held that a legal sale of a product, whether the sale is in the United States or abroad, will “exhaust” any patent rights that the seller may have had in that product.

The United States Constitution gives Congress the power “to promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.” (Article I Section 8 of the Constitution of the United States) Patents are a good thing. They encourage inventors to make things knowning they will be rewarded for their creativity by the government allowing them to have a monopoly on their invention for a period of time. Currently, the law allows for monopoly power on an invention for 20 years. After that time, others will be allowed to manufacture the product if they can figure out how to do it.

In this case, Lexmark was the manufacturer of laser printer toner cartridges. Those of us who have laser printers know how expensive this toner can be. Lexmark had two ways of selling these cartridges. In a return program, the buyer would agree to return the empty cartridges to Lexmark in exchange for a 20% discount in the cost of the new cartridge. This was a contract arrangement. Those who bought the cartridges for the full price were not subject to the contract calling for the return of the empty cartridges.

Impression is a company that will buy used cartridges from people and then refill those cartridges with the toner and resell at a price lower than what Lexmark was charging. It turns out that even people who had signed the contract with Lexmark were selling their empty cartridges to Impression to save some money.

Lexmark had two viable options. They could sue each individual customer who signed the contract for breach or they could go after Impression for patent infringement. The patent infringement cause of action made legal sense since Lexmark had clearly outlined this option to any future buyer of the product, including Impression. Even though the original suit involved other companies that refurbished and refilled the cartridges, only Impression remained by the time the case went to court.

In order to understand the legal import of this case, the doctrine of Exhaustion needs to be explained. Based on previous Court decisions, patent rights “exhaust” when the patent holder sells the product. He can still maintain some control of the product based on contract law, and he can prevent someone from manufacturing their own similar product based on what they learn from the product they bought, but he can no longer control the sold product through an infringement action based on the patent.

Lexmark brought the case by suing several companies for infringement. They chose the Southern District of Ohio, probably for strategic reasons. By the time a ruling was made, only Impression remained as a defendant. Of note, no one who had signed the contract with Lexmark was sued. Under contract law, those who did not abide by the contract would have been responsible for the price of the cartridge; not enough for Lexmark to pursue as the cost of the litigation would be far more than what they could have won under a contract cause of action. Also, Lexmark would have had to sue each individual who had signed a contract and this would have resulted in numerous cases each of which would have to be adjudicated on their own. This was not a financially viable option for Lexmark.

This case related only to cartridges that had been sold. There was no claim that cartridges were being manufactured by Impression or anyone else. If someone had reverse engineered the cartridges and then tried to sell these manufactured cartridges, a patent infringement lawsuit would have been allowed.

The district court granted Impression’s motion to dismiss Lexmark’s infringement claim as to the cartridges sold in the United States but denied the motion as to the cartridges sold abroad and then imported back into the U.S. Lexmark had argued that its patent rights should not have been “exhausted” on the out of country sales because it had no patent protections by the foreign courts. The district court agreed with this argument.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit reversed the motion to dismiss as to the cartridges sold in America. This court, which has a lot of experience dealing with patent cases, found that Impression had infringed on both cartridges that were sold in the United States as well as the cartridges that had been sold abroad.

The Supreme Court took the case and held that Lexmark, by selling the product, no longer could claim patent rights on the cartridges sold; it did not matter whether the product was sold in America or abroad. The only cause of action left for Lexmark was to sue individual buyers who had signed the contract and then had breached the contract. For financial reasons, it is unlikely that Lexmark will do this.

The lesson learned from this decision was “the sale transfers the right to use, sell, or import because those are the rights that come along with ownership, and the buyer is free and clear of an infringement lawsuit because there is no exclusionary right left to enforce.” (Impression v. Lexmark) The buyer will not be sued for enfringement. In fact, all patent rights will “exhaust” after the sale. The next in line of a sale, in this case Impression, is still a buyer and the protection applies to them, also.

A patent owner must take into consideration the monopoly rights to his “invention” when he sets the price to purchase the item. He will not get another bite of the apple—the apple being the right to bring an infringement lawsuit—once that sale has been made. In other words, the only thing that matters is the patentee’s decision to make a sale. Any post sale restrictions that the patent owner wants to impose can only be enforced through some other action, such as breach of contract if a contract has been signed. If we buy it, we own it! This is a good decision.

Dr. Weiman’s website is www.medicalmalpracticeandthelaw.com