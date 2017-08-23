If You Grew Up in the ’50s, You’ll Definitely Remember These Foods

By Dan Myers, Editor

These foods were popular then, but not so much now

iStockPhoto The more layers, the better.

The world is a very different place today than it was in the 1950s. Back before iPhones, Google, and Uber there was Andy Griffith, Dwight Eisenhower, and the Space Race. Another thing that’s changed a lot in the past 60 years? Food.

In the postwar glow of the 1950s, convenience was the wave of the future. You could pop a TV dinner into the oven and enjoy it in front of the boob tube with no cooking or cleanup required, and your mother could find all the recipes she needed for her next dinner party in the Betty Crocker Cookbook. Everything seemed simpler then, and what we ate was no exception: If today is all about organic, seasonal produce and all-natural meat, the 50s were all about the magic of foods that had been canned or frozen.

But just like sing-along shows have fallen out of fashion (seriously, can you imagine Mitch Miller on TV nowadays?), so have many of the foods you knew and loved growing up. Thankfully, just about all of the food products in our slideshow still exist in one form or another, and recipes for nearly all of the dishes are provided. If you want to eat like you did when you were a kid again, fortunately it’s still pretty easy!