By Dan Myers, Editor

So many long-forgotten snacks debuted during the decade

Shutterstock No party was complete without some bubbling fondue.

The 1960s were an interesting time to be a kid. It was a time of great social unrest and cultural upheaval, but it was also the decade in which more of seemingly everything — be it television, music, movies, or food – was geared directly towards children. If you grew up in the ’60s, we bet you recall all of these 15 foods we tracked down.

During the 1960s, food science as a field grew by leaps and bounds, and dozens of snack foods and drinks were invented that are still extraordinarily popular today. Pringles, Pop-Tarts, Doritos, Starburst, Chips Ahoy!, Gatorade, Sprite, and Ruffles all debuted during the decade, and fast food came into its own with McDonald’s. New kid-friendly (read: super-sugary) breakfast cereals abounded, like Froot Loops, Honeycomb, Cap’n Crunch, and Lucky Charms. Meanwhile, Julia Child had millions of home cooks trying to make boeuf bourguignon for the first time, with varying degrees of success. Cocktail parties of the day also had some trendy new international-inspired creations.

MORE TRIPS DOWN MEMORY LANE

For every product that’s stood the test of time for the past 50 years, however, there are plenty of food products that have been all but completely forgotten. We’ve made sure to include plenty of those in our slideshow, so be prepared for a trip down memory lane. But some of the trendiest foods of the ’60s are back in style today, or never went out of fashion to begin with. We’re still waiting for Tab to come back around.

CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW If You Grew Up in the ’60s, You’ll Definitely Remember These Foods Slideshow