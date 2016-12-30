If You Have A Bad Relationship With New Year's Eve, You're Not Alone

New Year’s Eve, you’re always promising great things. And that’s fine for you, since I’m spending all the money and doing all the planning. By the end of the night, it’s pretty clear that nothing has changed, and we keep falling into the same traps we always do.
Comedy writers Teresa Lee and Melanie Owens, aka Wait, What?, are making a real resolution this trip around the sun: they’re breaking up with New Year’s Eve.
Also on HuffPost
New Years Tweets From Single People 18
More:Comedy New Years Eve
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter