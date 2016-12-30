QUEER VOICES

If You Have A Bad Relationship With New Year's Eve, You're Not Alone

It's not us, New Year's Eve, it's you.

Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

New Year’s Eve, you’re always promising great things. And that’s fine for you, since I’m spending all the money and doing all the planning. By the end of the night, it’s pretty clear that nothing has changed, and we keep falling into the same traps we always do.

Comedy writers Teresa Lee and Melanie Owens, aka Wait, What?, are making a real resolution this trip around the sun: they’re breaking up with New Year’s Eve.

