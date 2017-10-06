If You Want a Strong Relationship With Your Children, Do These 4 Simple Things

What things can parents do to strengthen the relationship with their children? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Andrew Weill, 3 Grown Children, on Quora:

Play with them, sing to them, read to them, take delight in them.

Listen. Listen to the babbling. Listen to the flights of imagination. Enter into their world. If you are their first and constant playmate — if you are the place of attention and safety and fun — of course they will naturally turn towards you.

Put aside the thoughts of “punishment.” Patient explanations combined with natural and logical consequences will be much more productive. Learn to speak so that you’ll be heard. A child doesn’t know what you mean by “Stop being bad!” But if you say, “The dog doesn’t like it when you grab it’s tail. It hurts the dog. Let it go,” you have made the matter very concrete.

Do not set yourself up for failure. If you have a scheduled time to be somewhere, plan to get out of your house with time to spare. The ability of a child to cause delay is phenomenal. If Caesar had had a child, Gaul could have never been conquered; Caesar would still be looking for a lost binky or the favorite toy or cleaning spit-up off his legions. Once you realize this, you can let go of silly ideas such as maintaining a schedule, sleep, uninterrupted meals, or adult conversation.

I suggest that you begin your day in a few moments of anticipation of the pleasure you expect to have with your child that day. And end each day with some reflection on the delight you took in your child that day.

Don’t hover; give them age-appropriate autonomy. They will test rules and boundaries; that’s in their job description. And that’s how they gain mastery.

Stay far away from comparisons and metrics. Kids develop at different rates. A child who’s ahead of peers in the first grade will not necessarily be ahead in later grades. Much pain is caused when parents get attached to labels and try to make the children conform to them. Your child is not a set of test scores or grades or personality labels.

Find ways to turn everyday activities into games. My kids taught me this. A walk to the train station turned into nature exploration, dinosaur hunting, checking for a pirate invasion, a space landing, and more. A trip to the store can be a hunt for the letter “C”. As you drive, have them make up stories about the people in the other cars; who are they? Where are they going? Are they happy or sad? Engage imagination, wonder, curiosity.

They don’t seem to mind it at all.