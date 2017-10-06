If You Want to Be the Life of the Party, Build Social Momentum Early

What are the best tricks to take over a room, in the charismatic sense? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Andrew Frawley, Marketing Overlord at SherpaDesk, on Quora:

If you want to take social command of a room, get momentum early.

After walking into a room, it takes no more than a few moments to determine how our night is going to go.

Far too often we arrive at events, check-in at the front without a word and silently make our way through coat check, then enter the event, being as forgettable as the next person handing off their jacket.

We then walk in awkwardly and feel an instant shock of “oh crap I don’t recognize anyone now what do I do.”

We still haven’t said a word as we scan the room for a familiar face because we are uncomfortable and hopefully they will help us warm up to this social thing.

If we know someone, we latch onto them and since we are totally dry we say something boring like “what’s up with you?” as we scramble to jump start small talk.

If we don’t know someone, we stare in discomfort, then make our way to the bar like a cocktail is our secret sauce to a great night.

One cocktail or four, we begin to realize that alcohol isn’t changing anything.

This has been me a million times.

I am a social guy and often assume I can just go to any party dead ass sober alone and be a star.

“I don’t need to warm up” … “I am a social person, this is easy”

Then, there I am at 2 am walking home thinking “good god that was awful”

I am indeed social but the loud music, the dark lights and well-lubricated, tightly woven social circles make it much harder.

Starting your social momentum is insanely difficult at the main event. This is why pregames exist.

My answer isn’t to go to pregames, although that could help, but garner social momentum before you arrive.

I’ve learned there is no one single trick that makes you the life of the party.

WE ALL have had moments where we run the spotlight of our social circle. It could be family or friends, whatever.

We have all told captivating stories.

The thing is is that in those scenarios we are just comfortable enough to be ourselves.

Everyone is interesting if they feel confident enough to speak their mind.

With social confidence I have seen tons of “introverted” or “boring” friends take the spotlight and never look back.

Once they were on, they were on. They didn’t need someone to tell them how.

Here are ways I have started to get social momentum early

Spend the day of a big event out doing other social activities (sports, comedy, arcade)

Chatting up my Uber driver.

Going to a pregame.

Chatting up people in line.

Chatting up people at baggage check.

Just think back to that one time you owned the spotlight in a social situation.

Did someone whisper to you an hour before how to be funny?

No.

You already knew how. You just needed the confidence to deliver on it in that moment. Be that brave soul who asks inappropriate questions and laughs at all the wrong times.

We yearn for you.