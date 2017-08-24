If You Want to Get the Most Out of Online Courses, Apply These 5 Practices

How do I get most out of online learning? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ishan Gupta, Managing Director, Udacity India, on Quora:

Getting the most out of online learning totally depends on only one factor: the capability and willingness to direct one's own education.

Online education has the ease of flexibility and learn at your own pace. Ironically, it is this convenience factor that can cause some online students to procrastinate, or worse fail to engage in the learning process at all, which often leads to students dropping out or performing poorly.

Here's my five mantras towards a successful learning experience:

Step 1: Read the syllabus. The syllabus is a critical resource for any course. It is the road map or 'game plan' for the entire course--get to know it well.

Step 2: Plan weekly study times. Studying, participating in forums and completing assignments in an online class can be challenging, even more so when juggling multiple responsibilities. Always remember time management is vital for online students.

Step 3: Log onto the course home a minimum three times per week or dedicate at least 10 hours per week.

Step 4: Ask questions to your instructors. Your instructors and mentors are always happy to help you and resolve all your doubts and queries.

Step 5: Make connections with fellow students. Connecting with online classmates and building a learning community is easier than you might think. It is a boon when you work on projects and assignments.