If You Want Your Children to Be Awesomely Equipped to Love, Teach Them These 12 Lessons

What can I do to equip my children to love well? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Franklin Veaux, Author of multiple books about love, on Quora:

Teach your children the skills they will need to build healthy, happy relationships. As I have gone through life building and sometimes losing relationships, the things I have learned that make relationships awesome include:

Teach them that setting healthy boundaries is a necessary component of compassion and healthy relationships. Teach them not to try to please others all the time to the exclusion of their own needs. Tell them that saying yes when you mean no is dishonest, and that you do not buy people’s love and affection by always doing what they want.

Teach, and show, them that integrity matters. Integrity takes a lifetime to establish but can be destroyed in an instant.

Teach them that consent matters. Nobody has the right to touch them without their permission, and they do not have the right to touch others without their permission. Your body, your rules. That applies to everyone.

Give them the lesson that other people are real. Other people's needs, experiences, and desires matter. Not more than yours, not less than yours, but the same as yours.

Two lessons it is very hard, but very important, to learn: Just because I feel bad, that doesn't necessarily mean someone else is doing something wrong. Just because I feel good, that doesn't necessarily mean what I am doing is right.

New things are always awkward and uncomfortable at first. Don't let that stop you. Life rewards courage.

Heartbreak is not forever. As a human being, your heart will be broken. When it happens, it will feel like the end of the world. It's not. Day follows night. Our hearts are made to be broken; that's how they open to the wonder of the universe.

Compatibility matters. Love, by itself, is not enough.

Healthy relationships are voluntary. Your partner has the right to leave you, and should leave you if you don't treat them well. Likewise, you have the right to be treated well, and it's okay to leave if you're not.

Communicate directly, not by dropping hints. Advocate for your needs. You are your own best advocate.

You don't keep your partner by forcing them to stay. You keep your partner by building an awesome, vibrant, dynamic relationship that your partner doesn't want to leave.

Strive at all times to be the most awesome version of yourself.