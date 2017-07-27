If you want your start-up to succeed, think like a shieldmaiden.

Having built and sold three companies from scratch, on my own, with no outside funding and little outside assistance, you would think I knew what I was doing when I decided to funnel $1.5 million of my own money into starting the luxury bodycare company Coastal Salt and Soul two years ago. Well…not so much. June 1, 2017 will mark two years since the first Coastal product was manufactured and sent to the warehouse, ready to be sold. And now, after nearly twenty four months of the ups and downs of owning my own company—like any good shieldmaiden—I have to tell you I’m beaten, broken and bruised. But I’m still ready to keep fighting the good fight to make my start-up succeed.

A shieldmaiden? Mythological Viking warrior princess? Yes, the very same. Anyone who knows me knows I am obsessed with viking culture, and the TV show The Vikings. And as a business owner, I think the way Vikings approached the world (although perhaps rather violent), is actually a damned smart way to run a business, too. Especially a start-up. For those who don’t know, in Scandinavian folklore, a shieldmaiden was a woman who chose to fight as a warrior alongside the men of her clan. And thanks to the TV show The Vikings, most of us are probably familiar with one of the most well-known—Lagertha, the onetime wife of the legendary Viking, Ragnar Lothbrok.

We all know that startups are high-risk and entrepreneurs have to be very comfortable with the greater-than-not chance that their new company might simply fail—even, or perhaps in-spite of, all their hard work, due diligence, competitive analysis and creative gusto. Inc. Magazine reminds us in this article that in the first five years, 50% of all new businesses fail; and a quarter don’t make it past year one. And Forbes points out that nine out of ten new startups will fail. But most entrepreneurs ignore these statistics and numbers. Honestly? I always did.

And the reason why leads back to my shieldmaiden, and to why I believe that entrepreneurs are more like warriors, who believe they will win every impossible battle, than buttoned-up business people on a new money-making venture. When I start a new business, I am the shieldmaiden Lagertha. Her tale, like the story of many a startup, is full of splendid bravery, matchless spirit, an inclination to never waver even while losing battle after battle, and a deep determination to win the war. But no matter how skilled, dedicated, and brave she was, sometimes Lagertha lost and at some point, every shieldmaiden (or warrior) loses battles. They are left beaten, worn down, broken, and hungry. Entrepreneurs? We are the same.

Every new company we start is a battle, and most of us believe we are going to win each and every one. And that’s part of what makes starting your own company so exciting—having the gumption to actually take the step and put yourself in line for some hard losses. But even more so, I think, is having the gravitas to not just take a beating, but to take it and then keep getting up, however many times it takes, to win the battle. Most of the time, the ‘sexy’ side of starting a business gets all the glory, but it’s how entrepreneurs react to hardship, when they are beaten, broken, and bruised, that makes the difference between success and failure.

And I know because out of all the businesses I’ve owned and helped other entrepreneurs get off the ground, Coastal Salt & Soul has been my biggest and hardest battle to fight and win. I’ve had to get up from more than a few losses—things I’ve trained for and know how to handle and have counseled others on how to navigate—and start over, and that’s a kick in the pants. Not just because I’m making a mistake or losing a battle ( that by now you would think I’d know how to win), but because business changes fast, and having the tenacity to keep seeing things through that aren’t working can be tedious. In fact, it’s downright gut-wrenching. But like I said earlier, it’s also essential to becoming a better entrepreneur, or a world-class shieldmaiden.

Here, 10 Start-Up Battle Facts No One Really Wants to Tell You.

1. Cash is king and running out of it is the end of the battle. Seriously. This fact sounds obvious and should be one every entrepreneur lives and breathes, but I’m here to tell you...not always the case. Even if your brand has all the right ‘armor’—great consumer reviews, killer social media buzz, lust-worthy products, and editorial exposure—you will lose the battle if you run out of money.

2. Long days are required, so the question is, “which 18 hours out of the day do you want to work?” Yup, long, long days (or nights) are part of the experience, like it or not. Some days, you may decide to work those hours while your kids sleep. Others, you may not have that luxury, but pretty much you must be comfortable sacrificing your time to your business, even if you just want the day off. For an entrepreneur, there really is no day off because who knows what situation might pop up on Saturday night at 11:30pm that has.to.be.dealt.with.now? I can tell you—too many such situations, that’s what.

3. Funding your company is like going on 100 really, really, bad blind dates. Meeting after meeting with one funder than another, all of whom looked good on paper but in person? Don’t seem to be the business love connection you were seeking—and it’s critically important that you get this from the beginning. Not every investor will be a match to your business needs so don’t try and force a connection where one doesn’t exist. Believe it or not, it’s ok to say, “No thanks” and keep searching. But having said that, don’t forget point #1…

4. The vast majority fail. When you look around at other brands or businesses that started when you did, chances are—many are gone. And this knowledge can be both terrifying and exhilarating. Spend some time reading up on Nasty Gal and you will get a feel for why this point is so pivotal to every new entrepreneur, and why you cannot assume it will not happen to you.

5. Big liquidity events, i.e. big payoffs, are rare…like a unicorn. Yes, there are those success stories of brands which famously cash-out to great fanfare and industry accolades, but sadly, those stories are more like fairy-tales than not. And counting on a big payoff or liquidity event is not a sound business strategy, and a good way to get to #4.

6. It’s lonely and the buck starts and stops with you. Yeah, being the owner/boss/founder/creative guru is sexy as hell…but it’s also lonely at the top. In many cases, your company is just one person (you), and that can be a hard burden to bear—particularly when that means coming face-to-face with a decision the CEO made (again, you) that didn’t pan out, and now must be triaged.

7. Whatever you planned, won’t work. How does that parable go—man plans, and the universe laughs? Never was that truer than for a start-up. And for all the charts, graphs, reports, methodologies, and analysis you throw at a plan, the more epically it (seems) to melt down. You must keep planning, but it’s wise to cultivate a healthy respect for plans failing right up front so you are ready when it happens—and ready to bounce back with yet again, a new plan.

8. It takes childlike energy. Not just because you will be working long hours, but because nurturing a new start-up through to fruition can take years of immense time, energy, commitment, and enthusiasm. The kind of enthusiasm a child exhibits when running around the playground and sometimes—with all the other responsibilities pressing on us entrepreneurs, mustering up this enthusiasm day after day can be a bit of a grind. It’s a worthwhile grind…but a grind, nonetheless.

9. The runway is shorter than you think. In most cases, growth supersedes profit, and most new start-ups rely heavily, if not entirely, on outside capital, which means there is something called a runway (i.e. how long your money will last). And, much like an actual runway, it has an end. Healthy companies, ones that have either recently raised funds or mix funding and revenue, will have 12 to 18 months of runway. Normal startups have between 6 to 12 months of runway. That means there isn't much room for error, and you need to be sure you have a long enough runway to withstand the amount of time it takes for your business to truly succeed—which will be years.

10. The end result is why we keep fighting. And here’s the secret of all secrets…there really is no ‘end result’ at all. Instead, after all your hard word, there’s hopefully a rock-solid start-up business that has weathered the many trials and tribulations it is sure to face; has come through many battles; and has continued to get up, and face the impending battle of the new day, with grit and determination, and not a little twinkle in its eye…just like Lagertha. And that is why I keep fighting, and why I enthusiastically keep going strong with my own small brand—Coastal Salt & Soul—two years into the battle and still figuring things out along the way.