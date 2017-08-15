If You're Black & Not Outraged, You've Never Been Racially Profiled

Recently, a Huffington Post Black Voices editor asked Empire star, Taraji P. Henson, her thoughts on combating white supremacy and violence. Henson responded by stating,

“The only way you resist hate is through love. It appears to be like hate is winning but it will not. Nothing good can come from hate. Nothing. No life can survive with hate. You gotta have love...that’s the only way that we can fix this and we have to come together.”

Her response did not go over so well or resonate with her black counterparts based off of the comment section under the article post on Facebook. “Tell this head snapping, trap queen playing fool to shut the heck up. Her ignorant image on tv does more damage to black people than white nazi are doing right now,” one comment stated. Another comment read, “Racism has nothing to do with lack of love. It has everything to do with lack of respect. These celebrities need to sit down and be quiet.” Nobody was here for Henson’s fluffy comment. I can’t bash Henson too harshly for that comment because I once had that same mindset towards racism.

Racism didn’t exist in my world because I had never came face to face with it. All that changed though when I was racially profiled and denied a job due to my skin color.

I grew up in a predominantly white area part of town, went to predominantly white schools and had mostly white friends. It wasn’t until later in my teenage years when I moved to a predominantly black area and started going to a predominantly black school. Although I was now surrounded by teens that looked like me, I still had that proper accent that I had picked up from my white counterparts causing me to be deemed “uncool” in a mostly black school where other kids spoke Ebonics fluently.

Fast forward to one of my earlier jobs as a server in a restaurant with mostly white servers, I easily fitted in and would hang out with them outside of work even. My manager even once jokingly told me that I was one of the most white talking black girls he had ever met. I took that as a compliment because my grammar and speech was something that I had began to take seriously once I realized the power that laid in it.

After working there for about a year, I decided I liked being a server and wanted to try my luck working at a restaurant downtown where tourism flourished so I could possibly bring in more money in tips. I show up on time for my interview and speak with one of the managers there. He asks me several questions and seemed to really be interested in hiring me. Little did I know at the time that he was actually married to one of the managers at the restaurant that I was currently working at at the time.

So, a few days later, the manager that was married to the guy that had interviewed me for a server position at the downtown restaurant previously, pulled me to the side to tell me that her husband was the one that had interviewed me. I became ecstatic because I just knew I had the job then. That excitement was short lived though because she goes on to tell me that although she had put in a good word for me because I was one of her favorites and that her husband had really tried to fight with the head managers about hiring me, they refused because I was black.

She went on to tell me that it would be a risk hiring a black server because they tend to never show up to work on time.

She then hugs me with a tight sincere embrace saying that she’s sorry this happened to me. I remember I just stood there looking at her eyes with what seemed like tears brimming at the rims. I became numb. I was confused. Nothing like this had ever happened to me before or at least never so bluntly to my face. She was white by the way but seemed to had understood that I was racially profiled before I even had time to process what had just happened. That was about six years ago but I will never forget it.