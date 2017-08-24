If You’re on a Budget, This Is When You Should Travel

Here at Travelzoo, we’re always looking for the best time to visit destinations around the globe. But by visiting during an off-peak travel period, you can snag a sweet deal. And in some cases, it can make a typically expensive trip downright affordable.

For instance, most air-inclusive vacation packages to Asia tend to hover north of a grand, but you can book the same deal for half the price if you visit during off-season. So, pack for the appropriate weather and visit museums without the long lines.

Thailand: July-October

Sure July-October is the rainy season, but the downpours rarely last all day.

China: November-February

Expect blue skies but cold winds November-February, especially on The Great Wall. As a reward, you’ll have entire sections of the wall to yourself, and this insane deal for $499.

Europe: November-February

November-February is the calm before spring and summer crowds descend on European cities. You can see so much more when you’re not wasting precious time in line at sites like The Vatican. Plus, isn’t there something romantic about a thin layer of frost on The Eiffel Tower?

South Africa: December-March

December-March isn’t the best for spotting animals, but you can still see plenty of wildlife in between trips to Cape Town’s spectacular beaches.

Costa Rica: May-November

This is during the wet or rainy season, but much like Florida, the rain doesn’t last. May-November is also the best time to see baby sea turtles hatch and an ideal time for advanced white-water rafting trips. Strap in.

Hawaii: Spring & Fall

I love this travel period because you’re dodging spring break and summer crowds. Oh, and you get to go to HAWAII. Spring & fall is where it’s at.

Peru: November-April

This is during Peru’s rainy season, when roads can be muddy. Sounds like November-April is a perfect time to book an escorted package (let someone else worry about navigating the roads).

Israel: January-February

I know people that specifically visit Israel in winter. After all, you’re still in the Middle East so January-February usually means more rain, some chilly days but rarely snow. Bring an umbrella, layer up and stockpile your days with plenty of indoor sites.

Turkey: February

This is the coldest time of year to visit Turkey, but an ideal time to visit Istanbul. You’ll practically have the city to yourself as you linger at the Blue Mosque and beyond. Avoid the coastal cities as they virtually shut down in February and don’t expect to fly a hot air balloon over Cappadocia during this travel window.

Australia: October-March

We’re hitting the hot, humid, wet summer from October-March so be prepared. I like the idea of hitting the shoulder of this window, maybe September or October, and hoping to get lucky with some more pleasant days.

Orlando: Fall & Winter

In winter and when kids go back to school in fall, the crowds die down at Disney World and you can see so much more at the parks. Just check the parks’ sites in advance: Disney tends to use the January-February window to tweak and maintain some of their rides.

Vegas: Summer

What are you doing outside in Vegas anyway? Between Cirque shows, the tables and resort hopping, most of your trip will be inside, especially during summer. Don’t forget, it’s always 65 in a casino. In addition to summer, the 3-4 weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are another prime time for deals.

Arizona: Summer

It’s going to be hot, hot, hot. But you can snag a sweet deal at a 4- or 5-star resort. And let’s be real, you’re not swinging that in prime winter.

Alaska: October, November & April

October, November and April are long, dark days in Alaska and some areas just shut down altogether. Plot our your itinerary accordingly and stick to major cities like Juneau and Anchorage to make sure you’re not charting a course for ghost towns. Tip for cruisers: early May and late summer/early fall is when you should look to set sail.

Watch as our vacation expert is put to the test in a game we call “Low Season, Hot Deal.”