If You’re (Thinking of) Having Weight Loss Surgery, Read This First!!!

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

Today’s topic was brought up yesterday in a plain ol’ conversation with a practitioner in the medical field. I was discussing my new beta group/program for folks who are SERIOUS about making a healthy, sustainable, and PERMANENT change, and after hearing my idea, she mentioned that great candidates for this group would be folks looking to get either gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, lap-band, or another surgery of the sort. While these procedures have assisted folks in losing a good deal of their weight in a short period of time, they’re far from a sustainable or permanent strategy!

One of my very first success stories was a mom who had a gastric bypass surgery that FAILED! Inside of three years post-op, she’d gained all the weight back (and then some!), and had damn near given up on ever getting to a healthy weight ever again. Fortunately, we righted the ship and got her back into peak health and physical condition, but that’s aside from the point…

The point is that at this point in time, many health insurance providers will cover a great deal (if not all!) of the costs of these types of procedures. Since my discussion yesterday was with a psychologist, she mentioned how just 10–15 years ago, there was literally a team of doctors in various areas of medicine assigned to a prospective patient for one of these surgeries, trying to discern if the patient was both mentally and physically sound enough to handle the procedure, any potential side effects, and having it work for them longterm.

Now? There’s quite a bit less of the walking through hoops, both in terms of what’s needed for medical clearance for a related operation, as well as what’s needed to be paid out-of-pocket for this type of surgery.

With a lot of uncertainty in regards to how many health insurance companies will continue to foot the bill for procedures like these in the very near future, getting one of these surgeries isn’t only going to be a temporary fix, but a costly one if your insurance no longer covering these operations.

If you hadn’t heard, I’ve lost exactly 100 lbs from my heaviest to where I am now. It took nearly six years, tons of research, trial-and-error, and straight up grit and determination. While you or someone you know may need to lose hundreds of pounds, I’m here to tell you that it can be done naturally, and in a way that’s sustainable!

How, you ask? Glad you asked!

When we shrink the stomach in some fashion, it inhibits our ability to eat nearly as much food as we did prior to the procedure. This results in us losing weight short-term thanks to the whole calories in < calories out equation being manipulated by “medicine.” I put quotations around the word ‘medicine’ because this isn’t medicine, and is just a glorified, overpriced quick fix that won’t do the patient any good longterm!

Many of my clients who have been overweight by 50 pounds or more didn’t actually eat very much food when they started with me. Calorically, they were right around where they were ‘supposed to be,’ and yet no matter how hard they dieted or how hard they worked out, they just couldn’t lose the weight.

Why? Because they were eating garbage!

You see, our bodies metabolize grains, processed foods, and sugars in a not-so-positive way. Grains provide no nutritional value (hence why they need to be fortified), and cause quite a bit of digestive issue and inflammation throughout the body. Processed foods are like UFOs to our digestive system, and as a result, hinder basic bodily functions like digestion and metabolism. As for sugars, the excess of these that’s consumed (which doesn’t take much!) is stored as fat, which is simply our body’s way of storing energy to be used during periods of drought, famine, and/or starvation.

These procedures fail because they don’t tackle the issue, which is the QUALITY of the foods being consumed. And don’t get me started on the ‘meal plans’ and other BS these patients are given both pre and post-op! I once had a prospective client who was on the fence about these procedures show me one of these, and all it was was a combination of the foods I described above!!

How in the hell is someone going to keep weight off if their bodies have a lowered metabolism thanks to the coupling of ingesting shit food and the ‘acquisition’ of a smaller stomach?

If you were on the ledge, I hope I talked you off! Until tomorrow :-)

- Pete Weintraub

