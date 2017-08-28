COMEDY
08/28/2017 10:54 am ET

If You've Ever Felt Like Your Friend Was Dating A Robot, You're Not Alone

There are some warning signs.

By Andy McDonald

Sometimes you’re out with a big group and, while casually scanning the room to admire your dear friends, you have an odd thought: is one of your friends dating a robot?

Not like a monotonous human with no personality, but an actual, programmed, metal robot.

Well, you’re not alone. The good people at Circa Laughs have felt this, too. Because they can feel. (Because they’re not robots.)

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
Trump Actually Has Other Fake Magazine Covers Hanging Around His Properties
Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Dating Technology Funny Videos
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
If You've Ever Felt Like Your Friend Was Dating A Robot, You're Not Alone

CONVERSATIONS