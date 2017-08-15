If You've Ever Said "I Am Fat", Read This

My typical mantras used to sound like this, “I am fat—I am lonely—I am broke—I am depressed—I am bad—I am overwhelmed—I am not appreciated—I am tired of this—I am not talented—I am lost—I am old—I am undeserving—I am stuck.”

What I have learned is that all of these statements are affirmations. Words command Life to create something!

Life doesn’t know the difference between your fears and insecurities, and your requests. It only knows that you said that you are fat, and so Life will affirm it and turn the energy of your words into form. You will get what you proclaim. Of course, it works the same for, “I am sad—I am unworthy—I am poor”, and so on.

There is, indeed, a miraculous order to Life. Life responds to your free will. Life is both in order and taking orders. Life wants for you what you want for you. (Psst: This is “The God Code”)

Try this: Make a list of 10 powerful I AM statements. Even if they don’t feel real, write it as you want it to be using I AM _____________ (happy—fit—healthy—abundant...). Post these on your bathroom mirror or any place where you will read them often. Say them out loud, daily. Then make a copy, fold it up, and place it your wallet.