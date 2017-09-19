If You've Got $200K to Burn, Here's the Most Amazing Car You Could Be Burning Rubber In

What is the best sports car under $200k? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Moisey Uretsky, Cofounder at DigitalOcean, on Quora:

I’ve driven a number of cars, BMW E46 M3, BMW E60 M5, 997 Porsche 911 Turbo, Audi R8 V10, Lotus Exige, Ferrari 458, and the McLaren 570s.

By far the best car out of all of them is the McLaren 570s.

The car starts at just under $200k brand new and you can get a used one with a few options below that price point.

The Driver’s Car

What I love first about the McLaren 570s is that it is a driver’s car. While other manufacturers charge you more for a “drivers” car, like Porsche with the GT3 vs 911, or Ferrari with their Speciale or Scuderia, the 570s is the base and entry version of the car and it is the one with the standard sports exhaust, stiffer suspension, tighter steering, and less weight.

So in the detail, what is there to love?

1. The Styling

It may or may not be your cup of tea but for me this car is stunning. It borrows the rear lights and treatment from the P1 which is magnificent, unique, functional, and not overly done, though it is extremely aggressive. They’ve improved the front of the McLaren tremendously from the original MP4–12C which felt uninspired but also made the lines flow more than the 650S. The side view is about as perfect as a car can get. My only gripe was with the cut off rear section, which the new GT version fills in more:

2. Driving

There isn’t a better driving car on the road. It is the only car in the price range that comes with a carbon fiber tub which not only means less overall weight but a very stiff and connected drive. The steering wheel is precise and heavy and it is, dare I say, more fun to drive than the Lotus Exige and that was by far the best handling car of the lot.

3. Power

While I’m not a fan of turbos, this car has tremendous power. Yes it has turbo lag. Yes it is sufficient to notice. But it is a high-revving V8 which will beat the new Audi R8 V10+, 991 911 Turbo, and Nissan GT-R in a standing quarter mile and remember that this is a RWD car while the rest are AWD.

When the turbos are fully spooled up the power delivery is just incredible and hard to compare to anything else. It may be in the mid 500hp, but it drives like it’s well over 600hp.

4. Ergonomics

When you get inside of the McLaren it immediately feels like a smaller car. Everything is where you want it to be and it is one of the most comfortable cars to sit in.

There is nothing on your steering wheel besides the paddles behind it which rotate with the wheel. There are no extra buttons or gimmicks or other nonsense to distract you. Most importantly the seats and the steering wheel have enough adjustment that you can find the perfect position. Also unlike the Ferrari the turning signal is a stalk instead of a button which is important because my preferred driving position in the Ferrari I can’t see the blinker lights so I never know if it’s on or not.

The Iris system is completely functional and usable and quite intelligent. Not the greatest when compared to a BMW, but certainly miles ahead of what Ferrari is doing and has all of the usual bells and whistles you are used to.

5. The Doors

Ok at first I thought the doors were gimmicky. I mean come on.

And of course the sales person tries to convince you that these scissor doors are more practical. But what’s interesting is that they actually are. In absolutely extreme cases of parking close to another car they are definitely impractical, but in 80% of cases including tight spots, they actually open all the way while a regular car will open about 30% and you will be contorting your body to slide into the car.

Plus, they are cool =]

6. The Brakes

I thought that the Porsche with steel brakes was always the best braking car. The Audi R8 seemed to not have the initial bite and the Ferrari with Ceramics felt like it had Ceramics. Mainly that unless you were on the track they didn’t feel all that confidence inspiring. The ceramics on the 570s are spectacular. And it has the best brake pedal feel of any car. In true race car fashion you don’t get much pedal travel. In fact the brake pedal mostly travels during normal street driving like coming to a red light, after that it’s all about pressure. This gives you tremendous amount of feedback about how hard you are braking and you just feel everything through your leg.

Others have commented that the way the car is designed makes it ideal for left foot braking, and it is. The dead pedal surface area is huge and your resting position with the left foot is perfect for sliding it over on to the brakes.

7. Cargo

Ok here you definitely lose. The most functional was the Porsche, followed by surprisingly the Ferrari and then the R8, and the McLaren is even smaller. But you can fit one carry on suit case in the front and not much else and something behind you. Usable for a daily driver, but maybe a bit challenging for a roadtrip if it’s more than one person going.

8. Negatives

While the electronics are great, the car does have electrical gremlins. They will probably have this worked out next year, but right now it may throw some faults and it’s all related to the the IRIS system, nothing mechanical.

The gas tank is smaller compared to the other cars and driving in high RPMs you will use a lot of gas. So be prepared to fill up every other day. I’m talking below 7 mpg and only a 19 gallon tank.

Unlike other auto-manual gear box the McLaren acts like a traditional automatic. Meaning when you put into D, or “1” and take your foot of the brake the car will start driving forward. It’s rather annoying and especially since the brake pedal is heavy (which is good for spirited driving) it does get a little cumbersome in stop and go and red-light traffic.

9. Overall

As you can see the negatives are really minor. Overall the car is outstanding. The car is not cheap. But you certainly get more than you pay for. A carbon fiber tub, a drivers car that’s raw and stripped down but with great electronics (when they work), amazing looks, best in class performance, and the most direct driving experience of any car out there.

Conclusion

The McLaren P1 is an amazing automobile and was compared against the best that Porsche and Ferrari had to offer, but most of us will never drive one, much less own one. With the McLaren 570s McLaren has basically laid down the gauntlet to both Porsche and Ferrari. The McLaren 570s is better than anything that either one offers in the price range.