IGD Pays Tribute to Babacar N’diaye, former President of the African Development Bank

My colleagues and I at the Initiative for Global Development are deeply saddened by the death of Babacar Ndiaye, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), who died on July 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

I remember Babacar as a passionate, determined, caring, kind and visionary man. He was a bold pioneer who recognized early on that private sector investment and partnerships were key in advancing sustainable development and inclusive growth on the African continent.

I first met Babacar in the late-1980s when I was working with Ernst & Young in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. I immediately recognized him as a man with an extraordinary vision for Africa's economic transformation by harnessing the power of the private sector. And I was intrigued by his strategic plan for the AfDB to be on the cutting edge of delivering a prosperous future in Africa. That vision piqued my interest in the work of the Bank.

From 1989 to 1993, I joined him at the Bank when I served as the U.S. Executive Director to the African Development Bank (AfDB). Under his leadership, I worked closely with his team in founding the Africa Business Roundtable (ABR) in 1990. At that time, the AfDB used to only lend money to governments. While he faced tremendous resistance from both staff and African government officials, Babacar fought hard to change the Bank’s lending practices and was able to secure enough votes for the Bank to forge stronger partnerships with the private sector. He brought the vision of a robust private sector in Africa to life and got the attention of the world. His fiscal stewardship also helped the Bank to earn its Triple “A” rating.

We eventually evolved from being professional colleagues to friends. We fought many battles together for the betterment of Africa. I recall lots of heated sessions at meetings and he would often say: "Sometimes you have to give time… time." (“Parfois il faut donner du temps… du temps” in French), and then call for a break. We would come back to those meetings refreshed with clear thinking and ready pass resolutions.

After his tenure at the Bank, I always looked forward to reconnecting with him at the AfDB Annual Meetings. I appreciated his warmth and kind spirit. He had a way of grabbing my hand and asking me to walk with him as we talked about things.

Babacar was a true giant of Africa. He was the ultimate financial geek who laid the groundwork for establishing a lasting legacy of sustainable development in Africa through private sector partnerships.

We, at IGD express our profound sympathies and condolences to his family. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace.

We will miss him dearly. Adieu mon ami.