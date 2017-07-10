Iggy Azalea's Album Debut Is Apparently Going Badly

Iggy Azalea is apparently having a rough time rolling out her latest album.
In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Australian rapper stated that her sophomore studio effort, “Digital Distortion,” will be released after just one single. That single, “Switch,” debuted in May.
Pop stars’ albums are often heralded by the release of multiple tracks as a taste of what’s to come in order to drum up hype and encourage streaming plays. (Listeners are also far less interested in full albums these days.) Azalea’s tweets on the decision, attributed to Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels, indicate “Digital Distortion” will not receive the level of promotion she had previously expected.
Azalea, a white rapper, has been sharply criticized for appropriating a black American dialect in her performances. She is also known for her frequent feuds with other musicians, who have included Azealia Banks and ― for calling out her lack of apparent support for issues in the black community ― Talib Kweli. In June, The Guardian quoted Halsey calling Azalea a “fucking moron” for her “complete disregard of black culture.”
In response to the drop in support for “Digital Distortion,” Azalea said she was “very disappointed.”
The album is still without a release date after being pushed back from its previously expected debut in 2016. June 30, the date Azalea gave as an estimated release earlier this year, has come and gone.
“It’s being released just terribly lol,” she told fans in a later tweet after expressing her unhappiness “with the way things have been handled.”
Azalea’s first studio album, “The New Classic,” featuring the Charli XCX collaboration “Fancy,” was released in 2014.
HuffPost has reached out to Def Jam for comment and will update this post accordingly.
