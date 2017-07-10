Iggy Azalea's Album Debut Is Apparently Going Badly

Iggy Azalea is apparently having a rough time rolling out her latest album.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Australian rapper stated that her sophomore studio effort, “Digital Distortion,” will be released after just one single. That single, “Switch,” debuted in May.

Pop stars’ albums are often heralded by the release of multiple tracks as a taste of what’s to come in order to drum up hype and encourage streaming plays. (Listeners are also far less interested in full albums these days.) Azalea’s tweets on the decision, attributed to Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels, indicate “Digital Distortion” will not receive the level of promotion she had previously expected.

Azalea, a white rapper, has been sharply criticized for appropriating a black American dialect in her performances. She is also known for her frequent feuds with other musicians, who have included Azealia Banks and ― for calling out her lack of apparent support for issues in the black community ― Talib Kweli. In June, The Guardian quoted Halsey calling Azalea a “fucking moron” for her “complete disregard of black culture.”

In response to the drop in support for “Digital Distortion,” Azalea said she was “very disappointed.”

Steve Bartels says he doesn't want to release another single for my album unfortunately 👎 So that's that. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 8, 2017

PRETTY much! Sucks - savior is great. im very disappointed that's their decision. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 8, 2017

The album is still without a release date after being pushed back from its previously expected debut in 2016. June 30, the date Azalea gave as an estimated release earlier this year, has come and gone.

“It’s being released just terribly lol,” she told fans in a later tweet after expressing her unhappiness “with the way things have been handled.”

I'm very unhappy with the way things have been handled too. I will make sure it's not this way for ia3... I can assure you guys of that. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 8, 2017

No it's being released just terribly lol — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 8, 2017

My album isn't canceled, it's just not having another single. It's still being released. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 8, 2017

Azalea’s first studio album, “The New Classic,” featuring the Charli XCX collaboration “Fancy,” was released in 2014.