IGM - Intersex Genital Mutilation/ What you should know

1 in 150 newborns are born Intersex. This means that their, chromosomes, hormone levels, and or genitalia present ambiguous at birth.

Many of these biological sex anomalies qualify as specific diagnosable Intersex conditions while others do not. It is important to understand that every intersex person has a unique physiology, in that no two ambiguous presentations completely resemble each other.

I was born with 46, xy DSD. An Intersex condition that affected the way my sexual organs developed and how they migrated to different areas of my body. At 1 year of age, I underwent IGM. Three surgical interventions had been completed. At age 17, I underwent 1 more operation to prevent the possible death of my gonads.

Half of all Intersex people born, experience IGM. Postoperative health issues are very common and tend to affect Intersex individuals indefinitely.

These are some examples...

Orchiopexy: Increased risk of testicular cancer from physical trauma to genitals, infertility, loss of sex drive, testicular torsion(s) with possible death of testes(s), infection, scarring, excessive bleeding, painful arousal, sex and masturbation, injury to surrounding areas of the body during the operation, psychological trauma

Chordee Release: Skin graft complication(s), infection, excessive bleeding, painful arousal, sex and masturbation, injury to surrounding areas of the body during the operation, scarring, psychological trauma

Hypospadias Repair: Incontinence, urinary tract infection(s), skin graft complication(s), painful arousal, sex and masturbation, excessive bleeding, injury to surrounding areas of the body during the operation, scarring, psychological trauma

Gonadectomy: Death, permanent HRT treatment, loss of sex drive, early onset menopause, excessive bleeding, injury to surrounding areas of the body during the operation, scarring, psychological trauma

Hysterectomy: Death, permanent HRT treatment, blood clots, infection, excessive bleeding, surgical complications, damage to the urinary tract, bladder, rectum or other pelvic structures during surgery, early onset menopause, scarring, psychological trauma

Clitoridectomy: Permanent loss of sexual sensation, excessive bleeding, painful arousal, sex and masturbation, injury to surrounding areas of the body during the operation, scarring, psychological trauma

Micro Penis Amputation: Death, permanent HRT treatment, gonadectomy, vaginoplasty, excessive bleeding, painful arousal, sex and masturbation, injury to surrounding areas of the body during the operation, surgical complications, scarring, psychological trauma

