IHOP Brings The Heat In Twitter Feud With Denny's

All is fair in love and pancake wars.

IHOP and Denny’s recently got into a little Twitter beef over which breakfast joint is the “original gangster” of pancakes. It all started when IHOP tweeted this:

WE ARE THE PANCAKE OG AND WILL BE RESPECTED AS SUCH — IHOP (@IHOP) July 12, 2017

Denny’s responded with a cheeky line ― “wait what’s OG mean”― and a picture that proved it was five years older than IHOP:

IHOP fired back with a line reminiscent of the great Ricky Bobby line, “If you ain’t first, you’re last”:

spoken like 2nd place — IHOP (@IHOP) July 12, 2017

People on Twitter quickly declared IHOP the winner of the Twitter fight:

When @DennysDiner is living in 2017 but @IHOP is in 3017 — Duane Wilson (@HelloDuane) July 13, 2017

LMAO YALL SOCIAL MEDIA TEAM IS LIT — JZ (@Nova_Fauxe) July 12, 2017

Whoever is running IHOP's Twitter page is my hero. Lol! — Austin Clark (@AJC_016) July 12, 2017

While some insisted other chains were better:

Someone call @BobEvansFarms and tell them these two kids need a timeout. #twitterfight — Matthew Laurinec (@MattyMcFlye) July 14, 2017

IHOP came through again when someone dared suggest that Huddle House was better:

But huddle house is better 😘 — Sassy Sweetheart (@SassyInHS) July 12, 2017

🤔 but who's that? — IHOP (@IHOP) July 12, 2017

Though IHOP may have won this round, let us never forget the greatness of this Denny’s tweet from March of this year that took us all on a wild philosophical ride. Follow the tweet’s instructions to find out why:

zoom in on the syrup pic.twitter.com/omRBupjrXq — Denny's (@DennysDiner) March 1, 2017