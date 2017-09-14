Illinois and Pakistan Strengthen Ties with Sialkot-Bolingbrook Sister City Agreement

Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar (left), and the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhryand (right), celebrate after signing the Sialkot-Bolingbrook Sister City Agreement. [Image: Shannon Antinori/Bolingbrook Patch]

By Xinxin Zhang, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student in public policy at the University of Chicago.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on September 13, 2017.

In July, Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar, signed the Sialkot-Bolingbrook Sister City Agreement with the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhryand, in hopes that the relationship can spur more cooperation opportunities in business, education, and culture, between the two cities.

Sialkot, a small city with a population of less than one million in northern Pakistan, exported approximately $2 billion worth of goods in 2015, ranking as the second largest exporting city in Pakistan. Due to a high demand for international transportation of sportswear and surgical instruments, exporters of Sialkot established the Sialkot International Airport under a Civil Aviation Authority approved by the President of Pakistan. Sialkot International Airport – Pakistan's first privately owned airport – facilitates regular cargo flights to America.

Bolingbrook, a southwest suburb of Chicago, has an active community of Pakistani-Americans. The city’s Association of Pakistani Americans and the local government host a Pakistan Day Celebration annually, the biggest and most well-known Pakistani Independence Day celebration in the United States. Last year marked the 25th celebration, with more than 3,000 Pakistani-Americans, local officials, and friends from all over the world — including Deputy Mayor of Bolingbrook Leroy Brown — supporting local community businesses and promoting cultural exchange. This year’s celebration will be held in Bolingbrook in August, with guests including Mayor Roger Claar and Consul General of Pakistan Faisal N. Tirmizi.