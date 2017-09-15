13 Gorgeous Illustrations That Capture The Magic Of Falling In Love

It’s hard to sum up what falling in love feels like in words. In her gorgeous illustrations, artist Hyocheon Jeong captures the feeling pretty much perfectly.
The 27-year-old illustrator from South Korea is building quite a fan base on Instagram with illustrations that depict the cozy, just-between-us moments in couples’ lives.
Making dinner for each other on date night, for instance:
Or falling asleep in your boyfriend or girlfriend’s arms (with a killer view, we should add):
Other pieces capture the heady moments when you just can’t get enough of each other:
In an interview with HuffPost, Jeong said her work is inspired by her relationship with her long-time boyfriend and her close friends’ personal love stories.
“A lot of my artwork is based on couples I know ― their experience and the futures they hope to have together,” she said.
She added: “I try to capture love in everyday life. That can seem normal and conventional, but I think it’s a very special feeling for many lovers.”
To see more of Jeong’s illustrations, scroll down. To keep up to date with her work, follow her on Instagram or on her personal portfolio.
