Illustrators Depict The Everyday Items Giving Hope To Child Refugees

Illustrators are honoring the everyday objects that are giving child refugees a renewed sense of hope.

To raise awareness of its Emergency Social Safety Net project, the European Union and the United Nations’ World Food Program commissioned artists to draw the routine items that are helping to restore a sense of normality to youngsters who have been forced to flee their homes.

Under the program, refugees from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran who are currently living in Turkey receive a $31 monthly allowance for each family member. It allows parents to buy what they believe will best benefit their children ― including things such as books, toys and shoes.

“All parents, regardless of geography, want to provide their children with stability, consistency and routine,” said Martin Penner of the World Food Program. “Food and shelter are important but there are so many things that kids need that we tend to forget.”

Check out how the illustrators have depicted the items and the positivity they can bring to kids’ lives: