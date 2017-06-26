MuslimGirl, Contributor Leading Muslim women's blog in the U.S.

I’m Fat, Black, & Visibly Muslim: This Is My #BODYProject

06/26/2017 09:14 pm ET

by Leah V

This is the most scared I’ve ever been releasing a project. Ahhh! Like, seriously, y’all. This is the teaser/trailer to a new series of visual art pieces called #BodyProject brought to you by myself and the brilliant team of Reel Clever Films LLC​.

I used to hide behind ill-fitting clothes. Makeup. A man. My thin girlfriends. I wanted to hide because I was told that a fat girl’s only place was behind-the-scenes. A Muslim girl’s only role was to be a wife, a mother. A Black girl’s only role was to conform. Straighten her hair. Talk proper. To never offend.

I’m here to smash all of the one-dimensional, stereotypes of what a fat, Black, and very Muslim girl should be with one question: Do I make you uncomfortable? GOOD.

Full Video Drops July 18, 2017!

