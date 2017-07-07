This book has that famous phrase that all WOMEN Say: “I’m Fine.” It’s the lie we have all told. We are covering up our pain, our hurt and our scars. This book is showing you it’s OK. It’s OK to not be fine! These courageous authors each shared their stories.

I am honored to be one of these powerful and amazing authors. As we show you are truth. I asked each what I’M FINE meant to them and how they felt about sharing their stories.

Whenever I hear the statement "I'M FINE", my mind conjures up images of women bravely putting on their superhero capes, telling the world that they can handle any obstacle, any situation, any problem that comes their way. What we don't get to see is the tears behind the smile, the pain behind the effort, the sleepless nights after the abuse. It is my goal is to start to dispel the "perfect woman image" and begin to be transparent about our truths and pains. My hopes for this book is to start a domino effect by asking women to share their story. I believe our stories have power and if told can save a life, heal a soul, save a marriage and much more. We can't do that until we dispel the lie that has been passed down from generation to generation "I'M FINE". #yourstoryhaspower —Felicia Jones

I heard the author of Bastard out of Carolina Dorothy Allison state, “There is always a hurt child within all of us. That hurt child was taught that some things are dangerous. Our words and our work are written to turn the world upside down. Not everyone will accept your truth but we place our hands out in hopes that someone will grab them and say, you told my story!” That is who I do it for, the ones that are reaching out and need a voice for their stories. --Ulrica L. Kassar

“I’m Truly Grateful” was inspired by those who were affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, one of the deadliest & most destructive storms that hit the United States. I chose to share this story to encourage others to see the positive in every situation. No matter how dark life may seem at the moment, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You just have to be grateful, keep pushing forward and believe that there is life after the storm. --Audra Blyther

Having the opportunity to participate in I'm Fine: A Woman's Silent Cry has been a great experience for me. Although I did not contribute a full story, it is my hope that readers are able to relate to the emotions that are embedded within my poetic work. I believe that while we each have many unique life experiences, there are only a limited number of basic emotions that we all feel at some time or another. My attempt was to capture some of the negative emotions and transcribe them in such a way that they speak to each reader individually, based on the reader's specific circumstances. My intent is to project optimism and light into seemingly bleak and gloomy situations and to assist readers in realizing that a positive outlook fuels positive change. --Stacey Patterson

I wanted to share my story to touch hearts, inspire others and restore hope back to those who feel they’ve lost all hope. --–Yvette Aviles

"You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have" - This new-found strength described in this quote can truly save your life. I know it did for me. I share my story "In too Deep" in this book so others can know that they are not alone, that they can find strength within their own story, and that it's not too late to regain control of their amazing abundant life.

--Carolyn Wilson, Magnify Your Essence

I always tell people that the words you speak have authority over your life, so speak positive & with greatness. I hope to let children and adults know that anything is possible & endurance is the key to achieving success. Dig deep down inside and find the supernatural strength God gave them to push through. Remember God shows up! --LaShundra Sanders, Jus~N~Tyme.

In this social media age, where half-truths are the norm, my hope is that readers will understand the reality that they're never alone. Even the most seemingly confident people have insecurities, and in sharing my struggles, I found encouragement in the most unlikely places. My goal is to be that same source of strength for someone else. --Marcia Perry