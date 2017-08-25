"I'm Gonna Be So Presidential"

The juxtaposition of three Trump events in three days — the announcement of his Afghanistan policy Monday, a divisive speech Tuesday in Phoenix, and a message of unity Wednesday at the American Legion convention in Reno, Nevada — exemplify the chaos defining the presidency of Donald Trump. Presidential one day when reading from a teleprompter — the bar has been set very low if the definition of presidential is the ability to read a speech — Trump can the next day turn “downright scary and disturbing,” in the words of James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

The contrast between the sober and serious president laying out Afghanistan strategy with the campaigner throwing red meat in Phoenix is instructive. Trump may be doing the right thing in Afghanistan — there are no good choices, as Trump’s immediate predecessors learned — but his decision to continue prosecuting the war is a violation of the “America First” promises of candidate Trump. It is one more campaign promise broken by a president who vowed, on April 11, 2016, “We’re going to start winning again. We’re going to win so much. We’re going to win at every level…. We’re going to win so much that you may even get tired of winning.”

Afghanistan is just one example of Trump failing to deliver on his campaign promises. There are many others: healthcare floundered, tax reform has not gotten off the ground, infrastructure building is nowhere in sight, and the wall has not been built. But, Trump’s core supporters, the third of the electorate that seems to be with the president no matter what, apparently do not care whether he delivers on his promises. They still come to his campaign rallies to cheer his attacks on the press and establishment politicians. For Trump’s base, it is all theater. The Trumpistas are with the president as long as he continues to throw red meat to them. They are with him for the show.

Trump is a showman. He gained national fame with a “reality” television show, and he burst on the political scene as master of ceremonies of his own theater of the absurd hawking the charge that Barack Obama was a fraudulent president because he was born in Kenya. Trump’s rallies during the campaign were pure theater, and even though he promised “I‘m gonna be so presidential that you people will be so bored,” there was never any reason to assume he would cease being P.T. Barnum, the carnival barker in charge of his own circus.

The audience in Phoenix Tuesday night loved the show: It was pure Trump. He attacked, again, “The fake media, they make up stories.” He blamed the media for “giving a platform to these hate groups,” thereby exonerating himself for his remarks the previous week about the moral equivalence between protesters and counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia. He re-litigated for 15 minutes his response to Charlottesville, dwelling on himself and ignoring the death of Heather Heyer. He pulled out of his suit jacket a piece of paper from which he read his comments about neo-Nazis and white supremacists, omitting the parts about “fine people” on both sides and laying blame on “many sides.” He claimed the crowd inside the arena in Phoenix was larger than it was and that the protestors outside were smaller in number than they were. In other words, the president was again whining about the media, manipulating the truth about events, and lying about the size of crowds.

Trump gave those in the arena exactly what they expected. Trump’s supporters, apparently, do not care whether Obamacare is repealed and replaced (in truth, they probably like having health insurance), and most likely would not benefit from tax reform, which, if Republicans get their way, will only make the rich richer at the expense of the poor. So, policy matters not for most Trump supporters, as long as the show goes on.

Trump keeps the show going when he is not at campaign rallies. His incessant tweeting is another example of Trumpian theater. He is quick to attack “fake news” in his tweets, and lately he has warred on the Republican congressional leadership, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the failure of healthcare reform, threatening to shut down the government, and lashing out at McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan for not linking raising the debt ceiling with a bill on the Veterans Administration. “Could have been so easy-now a mess!” Trump tweeted. Publicly blaming the leaders with whom Trump has to work probably does not help get legislation passed, but it does resonate with the base, which loathes the political establishment of both parties.

Trump loves the theatrical part of his job. He told the crowd in Phoenix, “You know where my heart is.” The rest of being president, the reading from a teleprompter on Afghanistan policy and the widely praised State of the Union Address to Congress, for example, he performs to keep the critics at bay. He acts just presidential enough to forestall Republican opposition to him that could lead to impeachment or invoking of the 25th Amendment. As long as he takes care of critical issues, Afghanistan, for instance, or a Supreme Court appointment, Republicans in Congress are satisfied and continue to hope they have a partner in the White House who will help implement their agenda.