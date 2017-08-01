I'm HIV-Positive—and People are Still Afraid to Touch my Hand

It's 2017—but too often people are somehow still unaware that HIV cannot be transmitted through non-sexual human contact. Sometimes it feels like little has changed since Ryan White was physically shunned like a leper by an entire community because of his HIV status in the earliest days of the disease. The road to acceptance is clearly an arduous endeavor, and it's evident in the way HIV-positive patients are treated today.

I recently visited a medical marijuana dispensary, which I won't name, on Naples island near Long Beach, California, for my weekly re-up. That particular dispensary had implemented a compassionate program, which gives complimentary grams of medical marijuana to HIV-positive patients if they present a valid diagnosis form. The dispensary was marked with a gay flag indicating that they cater and support HIV and AIDS patients. Because I needed much more than a gram, I also ordered some additional medical marijuana.

The budtender reminded me of Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes from the 2004 TV series Lost—with long curly Sideshow Bob hair, and a heavyset physique. His garment ensemble consisted of a faded Obi Wan Kenobi T-shirt and jeans. Because I was listed in the compassionate program, which is only available to HIV-positive patients, the budtender was well aware of my HIV status. When I pulled out my $20 bill, he cautiously took a small step back, and his face turned a pale hue with a unconcealed expression of panic. A bead of sweat materialized on his forehead as he frantically searched for a way to ring me up without touching the bill that I was paying with. “Just leave it on the table,” he said. He got my change out of the till with his plump fingers and put it on the table. “Thank you, and have a nice day,” he said, gazing into nowhere as he shifted his eye contact to the next customer. The budtender clearly didn't want to come into contact with the $20 bill that had touched my hand, like it was laced with cyanide.

You'd figure that medical marijuana budtenders would be used to patients with serious illnesses—but the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS persists everywhere.

How is it possible that in our day and age, people are still unaware that HIV can only be transmitted through sexual contact or a blood transfusion? We've known that HIV cannot be transmitted through hugging, kissing, sharing glasses, or any kind of non-sexual human contact since 1986. That was 31 years ago.

Ryan Wayne White was diagnosed with HIV after receiving a contaminated blood transfusion in December 1984. He was only 13 years old at the time. Living in Komono, Indiana with HIV must've been rough in the mid-'80s. To make a long story short, White was heartlessly shunned by the entire local community because of the fear of exposure to the HIV virus. Both teachers and students at the Western Middle School near Komono turned on the boy and rallied to ban White from attending school. In total, 117 parents and 50 teachers signed a petition to quarantine White from the rest of the school students. When White was finally able to return to school, 151 students skipped school that day. White would end up never attending gym class, because of stubborn fears from his peers and teachers.

He would be forced to endure being called “queer” from his classmates and neighbors for the next four years, and at one time, White and his family survived a drive-by shooting incident. But White was neither gay nor Latino or black, which would be the reason he would become the face of the AIDS in America. Most discerning Americans suddenly realized that AIDS was not limited to the homosexual black and Latino communities.

At the time of his diagnosis, the HIV virus had already progressed to full-blown AIDS, and doctors told White he only had six months to live. He would go on to live six years, nearly making it to his high school graduation before his death on April 8, 1990. White's family received 6,000 letters of support in the wake of his death.

A mere four months after White's death, U.S. Congress would pass the Ryan White CARE Act on August 18, which helps cover the cost of my treatment today. The act would go on to be reauthorized by Congress in 1996, 2000, 2006 and 2009.

There are plenty of other STD's to worry about other than HIV. Some can be equally deadly or worse, including HPV or Syphilis. The irrational fear of HIV, which casts a shadow over almost any other STD, needs to go. The unbalanced criminalization of HIV needs to go as well.

A fairly new concept has emerged that HIV-positive patients who are legitimately undetectable cannot transmit the virus, even through unprotected sex. The “Undetectable equals Untransmissible” campaign works to educate HIV-positive patients that staying undetectable means that they cannot infect others. On March 6, 2017, the AIDS United Public Policy Committee issued a statement, strongly affirming that those with sustained undetectable levels of the HIV virus cannot transmit the virus, event via unprotected sex. “This is a landmark development in the response to HIV and too many people are not hearing this message and receiving its full benefit,” stated AIDS United President & CEO Jesse Milan, Jr. “A person living with HIV with a sustained suppressed viral load poses no risk of transmitting HIV. NAM aidsmap, the Canadian AIDS Treatment Exchange and authorities from the National Institutes of Health - AIDS Division all agree.

The largest-ever HIV transmission risk trial recently took place in Australia. Researchers from The Kirby Institute at the University of South Wales interviewed 358 mixed-status homosexual couples from Brazil, Thailand and Australia between 2012 and 2016. All HIV-positive partners were had undetectable levels of the HIV virus in their bloodstream. The couples reported having condom-less sex over 17,000 times and not a single HIV-negative trial participant reported new HIV infections. The study was presented on July 25 at the IAS Conference on HIV Science, in Paris, France.