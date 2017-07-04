"I'm Not Black, I'm O.J." …Okay

The Story Of O.J.

Grammy Award Winning Rapper, Jay-Z, released his 13th studio album on June 30th. And the praise for his transparency and powerful message continues. Jay-Z educates African American men; by conveying strong messages of investment, the importance of creating generational wealth, fatherhood, good credit, legacy, and how infidelity is not worth one’s prospering relationship.

The Story Of O.J., The second song on the album (one of my personal favorite songs on the album) highlights, in short, the struggle of black men in America despite their place on the socioeconomic ladder. Jay starts the intro with a sampled inclusion of Nina Simone’s famous work, four women.

“My skin is black, my, black, my skin is yellow.”

From this one line, it is apparent to the listener that this song would deal with issues that affected/affects black people whether they are light skin or dark skin. The title alone signifies an allusion to the dichotomy of O.J. Simpson. However, in the song, Jay confronts much more.

The chorus begins with, “Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga, rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga, still nigga, still nigga.” I believe it is safe to say that Jay is making the assertion that no matter how rich or poor, light or dark, a Black person is still seen as a nigga in the eyes of white supremacist, racially divided, institutionalized, AMERIKKKA.

Jay then references O.J.’s claimed utterance of “I’m not black, I’m O.J.” Jay-Z then responds with a sarcastic and succinct, “OK.”

In verse one of "The story of O.J.", Jay-Z deals with the famed ideology of the house nigga vs. field nigga. He also urges illegal drug dealers to reinvest their money and become legally rich. He says, “Take your drug money and buy the neighborhood that’s how you rinse it.” When Black people acquire wealth, they're often attached to the stereotype of over-spending on materialistic items. This is an ongoing issue within the black community. Jay-Z even admits in this song that he wishes he would have never bought every V12 engine.

Jay-Z then references a neighborhood in Brooklyn, (Dumbo) that underwent gentrification. He wishes he would have bought it for 2 million dollars. However, he did not and now it is considered a hub of the tech world. Today according to Jay it’s worth roughly 25 million dollars.

There is a stigma attached to black rappers who have acquired a preponderance of wealth, and it is that they all attend the strip club. Of course, this does not apply to every affluent rapper. Nevertheless, Jay-Z poses a profound question to not only rappers but Black men in general who do. Jay asks, “ Do you know what’s more important than throwin away money at the strip club? Credit.”

According to an article on badcredit.org titled, “Study: African Americans More Likely To Have Bad Credit.” Written by, Steven Tumulski, “ Forty-eight percent of credit reports belonging to African Americans were rated bad.” It seems that bad credit and black people have been synonymous for quite some time, same with that of materialistic things.

Jay Z further explains the power of investing, he speaks about a piece of artwork that he bought for 1 million dollars. Two years later it was worth 2 million dollars, and a few years after that it was worth 8 million dollars. He conveys that he can not wait until he can pass the painting down to his kids. If Black people were to start realizing the importance of investing, they would then begin to generate generational wealth for their family. Jay-Z later calls out people who live beyond their means and take out cash advances for their materialistic items. Jay also chooses to highlight the juvenile behavior of people who hold money up to their ear on Instagram. Jay informs the listener that people who are extensively wealthy have surpassed such remedial behavior.

The stigma of African American’s having bad credit, but having nice things, stems from a flashy mindset associated with remedial wealth. Jay-Z makes the claim that he is trying to help people acquire wealth for the price of a tidal subscription, which is only $9.99. He is simply alluding to his album, 4:44. Jay-Z's new album is a self-help guide that African American men should abide by. This album can truly transcend and educate people in all spaces. However, I believe this album is meant to educate the minds of Black men so that they can successfully navigate through life.