I’m Not Just A Writer, I’m A Storyteller

When someone asks me how my recent year of college was, I don’t tell them it was pretty good and hope the conversation is over. I’ll tell them I learned how to balance school, family, friends, work, self-care, cat care, over and over and over again. I’ll tell them I rode a raging bull bareback, counting the seconds until the summer came closer and closer. And I’ll tell them that each time I fell down believing I couldn’t get up again, or believing I had no support left behind me, I got right back up and continued on. When someone asks me how my love life is going, I don’t tell them I haven’t dated in over a year. I’ll tell them everyone’s love story is complicated and ever-changing and I’m not ready for a conclusion to mine just yet. I’ll tell them that I ran into the cutest guy ever the other day, like literally at Starbucks. There was coffee everywhere, and even though it wasn’t like a movie where he gave me his number when I offered to help with his dry cleaning, it was better. I made him smile. When someone asks me how my blogs are doing, I don’t tell them I wish I could get paid for every meaningful little word I write down on these pages. I’ll tell them I love them more and more every day. I’ll tell them that writing, and editing, brings me so much closer to those friends I have around this little blue world of ours. And I’ll tell them that I crave more and more of these blog posts from my amazing writer friends every day from now on. Writing is never solely crossing t’s and dotting I’s, nor is it as straightforward as crossing the street. Writing should be like the chicken crossing the road: so many angles, so many endings, and so many more beginnings. Why did the chicken cross the road again? Why did it need to be on the other side? Where was it headed? How fast was it going? The possibilities are endless.