I’m NOT That “Spiritual!”

There seems to be a massive awakening happening at the moment, which is awesome! People are becoming more self aware and curious, they are tapping into what their soul desires and are trying to listen and be guided more by their soul than with their ego mind.

I always touted myself as spiritual and non religious. I respect everyone’s right to choose how they want to live or what religion they want to follow or not follow, it’s really none of my business.

What gets me these days is the bullshit within some spiritual groups, the hierarchy, the competing, the veiled bullying, the shaming because what you are doing or how you are acting, isn’t considered spiritual!

Spiritual is just a fucking word at the end of the day!

And these days because of the incessant need of some to prove that they are either vibrating higher than someone else, or, that they are more spiritual or, that they are more enlightened or awakened, I am steering clear of associating myself to that kind of spiritual.

I am me!

I am a human being trying to figure out the truth of who I am and to live as the true me, that’s it. I agree that not everyone likes me, and that’s ok, I don’t like lots of people either, but I don’t go belittling them or bullying them or pointing stuff out that has nothing to do with what I like or don’t like.

To each his own!

I feel like, our “spiritual” path is our everyday life, there is nothing more to it.

You don’t have to go to an ashram or meditate in silence for 10 days at a time, or sit at the feet of gurus or eat fucking grass or vibrate higher to become more spiritual! And, if you want to do that, that’s good too!

Just be you!

I feel what is happening to people as they “awaken” is that they’re actually just remembering, re-discovering and reacquainting themselves with their true selves, they’re no longer accepting what isn’t for them anymore, and, it’s a totally unique experience for each person, and, it’s got nothing to do with anyone else!

I’m also over all the labelling and new words and shit to describe what we are going through.

I am not up levelling, I’m just growing and finding it hard to leave behind my habits and old ways. I’m not blocked, I’m stuck and at this point, can’t see the forest for the trees. I don’t have an dark entity or negative attachment, I’m just a miserable bitch some days and want to sit in my misery for a bit, I want to not do the work and, blame others, but, I do it in the confines of my own head and house, or with trusted friends!

These are just some of the comments that are getting flung around the spiritual groups ~

You’re not spiritual if you swear. You’re not as spiritual as me, because you have just started on your spiritual journey. I learnt (add any spiritual practice here) from teacher/guru (insert big name teacher/guru here) so I know how to do it better, I am practically them, their awesomeness has rubbed off on to me!! You don’t look spiritual. You’re different to me, so you can’t be as spiritual as me. Using “I am going to be totally vulnerable here” as a marketing ploy.

And the list goes on and on and on (can you feel my eyes rolling to the back of my head?).

So, from now on, when I use the word spiritual, know that I have created a different definition, it means:

Getting along with day to day life more aware and conscious of self, and, learning how to become the truest version of oneself.

That’s my rant for today!

What are your thoughts or experiences? I’d love to hear them.

Sending you lots of love and, remember to lighten the fuck up! ;-) xx