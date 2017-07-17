I'm Still Standing

Like many of us, I was horrified when I first saw the video of the Philando Castile shooting at the hands of Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. To be clear, I am far from one of these “internet trolls” or Faux News correspondents who try to justify an African American man’s death at the hands of the police, by saying “if he had just did this or that…” or “if he dressed differently he would still be alive.” However, after I watched the video, I did think to myself, “I would not have told the officer that I had a gun.” That was my thought process up until I found myself in the exact same situation.

I live south of Washington, D.C. in the state of Virginia, which is an Open Carry State. It was about 8:30 AM and I was driving my two children to their summer camp before heading to work. My 10-year-old son was in the front seat and my 7-year-old daughter was in the back. I was traveling on one of those main roads in a residential area that has a speed limit of 25 mph, but nobody really drives 25 mph on that street. A motorcycle cop, traveling in the opposite direction, passed me and he made a U-turn, turned on his lights/siren which indicated for me to pull over. He asked me for my driver’s license and registration. At that moment I realized that my gun was in the center console where my license was placed. As soon as I opened the console the gun was in plain sight so I had no choice, but to inform the officer that I had a gun and that it was not loaded. The officer, a Caucasian man who appeared to be in his fifties, barely even flinched. He said, “Thanks for telling me that.” He then calmly asked me if I had a Concealed Carry Permit. I told him that I did not because Virginia is an open carry state. He then advised me that I would have to have it out on my seat. By having it in my console I was actually concealing it and I could get a felony. He added that since my kids were in the car and he understands why I did not want to have it visibly out on the seat, I could put it in the trunk. I then asked him if I could do that now. He told me to wait until we were done. He proceeded to go back to his motorcycle, promptly wrote me my speeding ticket, and returned to my car. Then he walked me to the rear of my vehicle and watched me place the gun in my trunk. During this process, he did not get excited, raise his voice or reach for his gun.

My own personal experience confirmed what I immediately felt when I saw the Philando Castile video-- that Officer Jeronimo Yanez had no business being in law enforcement. He did not have the necessary temperament, disposition, civility and tolerance that is required to be a police officer. I understand that police officers have to take precautions in order to protect themselves, but based on actions from the video, he was too cowardly for the job. The “textbook cop defense” for shooting African American men is ‘I was in fear for my life’. In most cases it seems that the threat does not even have to be real, but instead it only needs to be perceived. If you fear for your life as easily as Officer Yanez displayed during his reckless exchange with Castile, then you should not be police officer. Philando Castile was actually abiding by the law during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop. He had a permit to carry. I, on the other hand, due to my misinterpretation of the law according to the police officer, was actually in violation of the law. In other words, I was riding “dirty” while Philando was not. However, I drove away unharmed, but Philando did not.

Just like Yanez, I have had jobs that were not a perfect fit for me. I probably performed poorly on some of those jobs, but fortunately nobody lost their life as a result. Although Yanez was acquitted of all charges (like many of us knew he would be), he is no longer a police officer. That is a very small victory for a huge problem. One police officer is not the problem—this issue is systemic. It is not any particular jurisdiction or unit of police officers. It is an entire criminal justice system, including juries of ordinary citizens who consistently acquit police officers in these situations. Obviously, certain officers like Yanez, view African American men as threatening, and many people involved with the criminal justice system share this view with those who kill African American men and ultimately bare little or no consequence. It shakes me to my core to think that if the officer who stopped me was not adequately trained and/or did not have a moral compass, he could have decided to fire seven shots at me. A repeated scenario similar to Castile’s could have taken place where I ended up dead and my two children traumatized (if they survived). The officer would have probably been acquitted, if his case even went to trial and many internet trolls and Faux (Fox) News Correspondents would have blamed me for my own death. Thankfully, the cop who stopped me was competent and qualified to be an officer, unlike Yanez. I can only hope that situations like mine are duplicated instead of scenarios like Castile’s.