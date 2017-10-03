Here is a three-word, retroactive endorsement that will shock my friends and cause many others to reconsider the value of my values; because this statement is a postscript to a year of anger and national estrangement (more like derangement) between my fellow citizens, where what follows may do more to widen this divide than narrow it.

But I have a duty to listen to my conscience, while I try not to listen to the objections of my opponents.

Let me, therefore, say it plainly: I’m with her.

I’m with her –– and all women who have breast cancer.

I’m with every wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece and friend who is a survivor of breast cancer.

I stand with these women – I am eager to march, run or walk with them – as they race to find a cure for this disease; because life without the women in our lives is, to me, a life not worth living; it is an injustice – it is a living nightmare – to have women poison themselves with chemotherapy and consent to have surgeons mutilate women’s bodies, when we have the means (and the money) to do better.

We must do better because too many women die from this disease, despite their efforts to get yearly mammograms and stay abreast (pun intended) of every medical advancement and scientific achievement.

We must do better because this disease is an affront to society and an attack against those who make gentle the life of this world.

I speak with respect toward the opposite sex, not with the sexist speech of disrespect, because a world without a maternal instinct – a world without maternity wards – is a world of increased violence and hatred; devoid of manners and deeply lacking in the women who raise gentlemen.

We cannot long endure when we lose the best and brightest women to one of the worst diseases known to mankind.

We are, therefore, stronger together –– when we work together to defeat this disease.