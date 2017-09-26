Imagining a Brighter Future for Girls With Rett

Imagination is a remarkable thing. It's why I love literature. Reading a book, you step outside of yourself and into somebody else's shoes. If you're lucky, you walk away with a new perspective that just might affect the way you see other people and maybe even the way you treat them. If imagination has the potential to make us even a little more empathetic, then the stories we tell have the power to change the world.

Working in publishing over the past few years, I've often encouraged my cousin Gaby to write a book. In 2010, Gaby was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a neurological disorder caused by random mutations in a gene called MECP2. Rett Syndrome takes away the ability to speak, balance, and sleep through the night. It can also cause seizures, anxiety, and breathing issues, among many other debilitating symptoms.

When Gaby began typing, one letter at a time, she opened our community's eyes to how it feels to live with this disorder. I'm holding out hope for the book, but for now I'd like to share an excerpt from a letter Gaby wrote.

Imagine what it's like:

In the seven years since my diagnosis, many things have not changed. I still cannot speak and I rely on others to provide access to communication. I still require significant assistance to complete simple everyday tasks like getting dressed, brushing my teeth, or making my bed. I still watch my siblings, cousins, and friends evolve through the milestones of young adulthood while I remain stuck inside a body that is holding my mind hostage. I still wake up every morning having to fight off thoughts of depression and crippling anxiety because of the reality of how difficult it is for me to participate in the word.

Now imagine something else:

When I look ahead to the future, these are things that I do not wish to see for myself or the 350,000 girls affected by Rett. Visualizing a life that is absent of limitations has been difficult at times, because this is all I have known for my entire life. But with your generosity, you are helping make it possible for me to visualize a different future for myself. A future in which I can fully participate, share in the journey of life alongside rather than behind my siblings, and a future in which I can thank you with words spoken from my own voice instead of typed by my finger.

We can't simply wish for a brighter future for girls with Rett. We have to go a step further and imagine exactly what that looks like. Only then can we work together to finally bring that vision to life.