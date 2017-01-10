On the one-year anniversary of the death of rock legend David Bowie, his wife, Iman, has shared a fitting tribute to her late husband by looking to the skies above.
The supermodel, who was married to Bowie for 24 years, shared a photo of a double rainbow spanning the New York City skyline on Tuesday with the hashtags #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever.
Bowie died last January after an 18-month battle with liver cancer, which he learned was terminal only three months before his death. He was 69 years old.
The singer left behind his one child with Iman, 16-year-old Alexandria Zahra Jones, and son Duncan Jones, whom he had with first wife Angie Bowie.
Since his tragic death, Iman has used social media to grieve her late husband, regularly sharing famous photos of Bowie throughout his career and intimate shots of the couple over the years.
Shortly before Bowie’s death, the supermodel opened up on “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” about the pair’s decadeslong marriage.
“We both understand the difference between the person and the persona,” she said. “When we are home, we are just Iman and David. We’re not anybody else.”
Also on HuffPost
More:David Bowie Iman Angela Bowie
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more