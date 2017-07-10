Immersive VR in the Sky Conference Kicks Off Wednesday

By Natalie Munio, Advertising Week

“VR In the Sky,” a unique conference focused on virtual reality strategy for the larger advertising, branding and media industries, kicks off this Wednesday, July 12 in New York City. Out of collaboration between VR Society and AMD | Radeon, the conference will offer businesses interested in engaging with VR technology the opportunity to educate themselves about the many viable business solutions that exist in the world of VR.

The immersive two-day conference will include fireside chats and panels with leaders in the media space, including Mari-Kim Novak, President of Advertising Week, among others, such as HP’s Rich Champagne, VR Society President Jim Chabin, Dell’s Gary Radburn and AMD’s Roy Taylor.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend content premieres and exclusive VR experiences, such as “Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Mars,” “Stan Lee’s Comic Crusaders,” and “The NY Times Take Flight.”