“But stay woke...” - Childish Gambino

According to CNN, “ President Donald Trump's retweet of a Fox News story claiming US satellites detected North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to a patrol boat is raising eyebrows on Tuesday after US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley indicated that the information in the report is classified and was leaked. “

In other words, the word hype Trump has been using is meant to distract us from the real danger. That very real and clear present danger appears to be this so-called Commander in Chief who wants Americans to fear immigrants rather than his own carelessness with classified and leaked military intel.

The purpose of me writing on political matters is to give you the “brown perspective” — a Chicana’s point of view (if you will). Too often folks make the mistake that we are not as informed as we ought to be, but considering the per capita rate Mexicans / Latinos / Chicanos are very much a part of when we put on that combat uniform, I would beg to disagree. According to the Population Reference Bureau: “ Besides the rapid increase in the U.S. Hispanic population, Latinos are likely to increase in the military because of several recent trends and activities. The Army has launched a vast recruiting campaign targeting Latino youth, placing ads in Spanish-language media, including magazines, radio, and television.”

Why do brown people care about our national security and the decisions made by the Commander-in-Chief?

Because we represent a tremendous share of military personnel.

Typically, things come full circle and it will more than likely be the case with the need for the Chicano movement to amp upward again. We still remember the Vietnam War and how detrimental the effects were on Chicanos. In a nutshell, minorities were drafted and sent to the front lines in disproportionate numbers affecting 170,000 Mexicans and their families.

Do you think the Trump administration is aware of the high minority population in our Armed Forces? You ‘betcha he does. And right now, we must sound the alarm and warn our children. This President doesn’t give a rat’s ass who dies in our future wars and he proves his carelessness with retweeting classified information.

We have two leaders — one in North Korea and one here in the United States who are more concerned with their egos rather than human lives. This memo is to inform everyone (not just my own brown community) to stay alert and be prepared because I believe we are on the brink of something catastrophic and terrible affecting several thousands of lives. Stock up on food and water unless of course you trust this administration’s zero experience in foreign policy and in dealing with our classified information.