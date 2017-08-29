Immune Booster Smoothie Bowl! (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You Will Need:
- 1 frozen banana
- 3 bananas
- 6 strawberries
- 1/3 cup almond milk
- chocolate chips
- peanuts
- chia seeds
- flax seeds
- sunflower seeds
- blueberries
Directions:
1. Add all bananas, strawberries, and almond milk to blender or food processor.
2. Blend until desired consistency is achieved.
3. Pour into bowl and add desired toppings.
