Twitter Borrows Trump's Obamacare Strategy: 'Impeach Now, Replace Later'

People on Twitter are furious about President Donald Trump’s latest floated plan to get rid of Obamacare — by simply killing it now and replacing it “at a later date.” But Twitter wags didn’t discount the strategy entirely. They thought it might work for Trump himself: Impeach now, replace later.

The new meme got a boost after Trump bared his idea Friday for destroying Obamacare in the face of mounting opposition to the Senate version of Trumpcare to replace it.

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

The proposal was blasted by those who fear millions more would be left without health insurance coverage, facing illness and possibly even death while D.C. politicians dithered.

So you want to take away what we have and leave us with nothing? Wow. You really do know nothing about healthcare. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 30, 2017

This is just plain stupid. Repealing something without knowing if a replacement would be worse is dumb. It would also harm millions. https://t.co/Bq1zJwBLFs — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 30, 2017

So instead of the BEST healthcare or the GREATEST healthcare. You're going for NO healthcare. — Erich McElroy (@erichmcelroy) June 30, 2017

Tell people in hospitals their lifeline will be severed- tell parents of sick children - — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2017

But that gave people an idea. If repeal immediately and replace whenever was backed by the president, maybe that strategy could be used on him.