"Imperial Hubris Outside The Ring And In The Sand" by Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Like many people, I saw the recent You Tube video of a figure like No. 45 smacking down the other figure with the CNN logo on its head in true World Wide Wrestling fashion. I’m not sure if this is the best representation for the Executive leader of the United States.

Now, there is the picture of the Governor of New Jersey sitting on the beach of Island State park in front of the governor’s beach mansion. This, of course, is happening while the state of New Jersey is having a government shutdown.

Then, there is the Boy Scout troop that were told that they had to pack up and leave from the nearby beach where they were camping.

One wonders did anyone tell these people how bad the optics look here? Most people, that I know, working in public affairs would need more antacids if they were dealing with these folks as clients or as superiors.

Again, considering everything that is going on domestically and internationally, regarding political policy from fighting the Islamic State to reducing the burden of the cost of higher education for students, to fine tuning a better health care system for all citizens regarding access and cost; is this as good as it gets? Are we being subjected to constant theatre without an intermission?

The Governor sits on the beach in a beach chair wearing a ball cap and proclaims:

“I didn’t get any sun. “

Hmm, I seem to recall a President who once told us

“I didn’t inhale. “

When I lived in the Chicago area, I would listen to the restaurant reviews of James Beard. He would always end his review of a given restaurant with a scorecard for bread and circus; bread meaning how well was the food prepared and circus meaning how you would rate the atmosphere.

Right now, what we are seeing with some political leaders is 0 for bread and 10 for circuses.

I must tell you that I miss leaders like former now deceased Senator Wayne Morse from Oregon. Wayne was a straight shooter. During the debate regarding the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, he moved his chair to the center of the Senate aisle, not positioning himself with either political party. I miss Senator Olympia Snowe who stated that one of the reasons why she left the Senate was that lawmakers no longer wanted to compromise and get anything done.

So, now we have cartoon inspired smack downs and those who want to make a beach landing while stating “that they don’t want to draw a line in the sand. “

Are we not witnessing more ridiculous absurd behavior?

I’m wondering what does this say about leadership in our time?

Did these people ever recall the saying “pride begets a fall “ ?

Benjamin Franklin had the following conversation with a woman who asked about the outcome of the Constitutional Convention:

“ The deliberations of the Constitutional Convention of 1787 were held in strict secrecy. Consequently, anxious citizens gathered outside Independence Hall when the proceedings ended in order to learn what had been produced behind closed doors. The answer was provided immediately. A Mrs. Powel of Philadelphia asked Benjamin Franklin, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” With no hesitation whatsoever, Franklin responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Our Republic - Benjamin Franklin www.ourrepubliconline.com/Author/21

I hope somehow that those we elect to represent us will act on behalf of all our interests as citizens instead of selfishly preserving their own hubris.

May it be so.