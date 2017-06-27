Implement Your Own Plan For A Successful Career

Making a decision to leave one career behind for another can take a lot of time. Of course, if your company shuts down and forces your hand, then it might be easier.

Still, though, it’s going to take some time, focus, and effort when pivoting into another line of work.

I can speak to this directly.

After many years of being mostly in and sometimes out of the journalism world, I made a clean break from it to focus on online marketing, copywriting, writing, and creating a new lifestyle.

This has been a long process for me. I’ve spent time with feet in both arenas because, well, a person’s got to do what they need to do to pay the bills.

Yet I’ve learned through a lot of toil, hard times, bumps, and bruises that truly formulating a plan and sticking to it works best.

Information overload

To be honest, there is so much information available on the Internet and from so many online marketing voices. It can definitely give me a serious case of information overload. I’m really great at reading too much information and not implementing what I’ve learned.

Learning from courses is good, yes, yet am I implementing 100 percent of what I have gained? No. Therein is a problem, which has a solution.

Get off my butt and implement!

A time hits where you and I have to pick what works, what doesn’t work, and move forward. Take a piece from this person or that company and make it part of your plan. Don’t copy it exactly. Just borrow the broader ideas and go from there.

Can I model my business after someone else? Yes, to a point. I don’t want to be exactly like Tony Robbins or Brendon Burchard (to name a couple of people) in the business world. They have their own “avatar” or imprint upon their following and, honestly, their work has offered me a lot.

That’s all well and good, yet I also have the ability to plant my own stake out in the business world, too.

Get to your plan

With all that said, I have to follow a certain plan of action. This is a plan which can encourage my growth as well as challenge and push me beyond my comfort zone.

I’ve decided to keep it rather simple and have three parts to my own plan.

Write every day. As a writer and copywriter, it’s important for me to keep honing my craft. Everything from articles and email sequences to sales funnels and working up a pitch for a consulting opportunity, these are just a few ways I can get myself in gear to write every day. I’d also add that journaling – as in getting a notebook, sitting down with a pen in hand, and having a massive brain dump – helps my creative energy to flow. Some ideas pop out of these journaling sessions and end up as part of my business.

Follow an editorial calendar. One of my business coaches has stressed the importance of an editorial calendar. This maps out a three-month plan of action geared toward my own blog posts, along with writing for large-scale publications. As I do this, I’m able to stay on point myself and recognize when I’m staying active or lagging behind. There’s no guilt or shame which I attach to either motion. I just get an awareness of where I am on my editorial calendar and get busy writing. Setting this up has already paid off dividends in my world.

Stay connected to communities. A great source of guidance has come from building up connections with like-minded people. These are men and women who operate at a high level of energy as well as financial abundance. Their mindsets are not locked into the “fixed income” mentality, meaning they see opportunities as limitless. A friend of mine has noted there are billions of dollars – that’s right, billions – spent every year on different forms of business consulting. One way to get this type of information is through staying connected, sharing, and encouraging others when they feel out of balance. In addition, like-minded communities can also be a great resource for business leads, too.

This is a baseline starting point for me.

It’s my own solid foundation, one which I can return to over and over again when the “shiny object syndrome” hits me upside my head.