Implementing IoT, RFID and Cloud In Educational Institutes

It’s been an interesting topic of discussion in educational institutions. It’s a concept that impacts how we live and how we work. Cloud computing is an exciting development in educational institutes and it delivers on-demand computing resources everything from data centers to applications over the Internet. IoT and Cloud are different technologies that are part of our lives.The use and adoption of these technologies should increase hence, making them paramount features for the future internet. Cloud and IoT are merged together to enable a large number of application scenarios. Connected devices can help make life easier for students with special needs. Many of ideas for IoT in education involve students taking advantage of new technologies to complete new projects. Cloud computing is an exciting development in educational institutes in India, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Nepal (Universities, Engineering colleges, and International schools). Administrative personnel and students have the chance to economically access various resources and application platforms quickly through web pages on-demand. Students in science classes might use RFID to tag sample specimens in the wild.Scanning of textbooks for purposes of assignments and gaining additional resources is possible.Another way to understand the impact of IoT on education is through the use of sensors.

The four pillars of IoT create a need for an education system that empowers a new generation of digital citizens who understand the technologies that underpin IoT, the societal impact of widespread adoption, and the right application of the information that is captured. Higher education programs should ensure that the next generation of engineers understands how to design and build technological systems that reflect our altered expectations of innovation and participation. In the area of computer science, the challenge is in developing new forms of scalable education that allows accommodation of the larger number of students globally, students with various potential ideas, deliver the innovative curriculum that shows improved changes in computing technology.IoT and Cloud computing technologies can provide solutions for the problems mentioned above in education system. Cloud computing enables users to access and control data over the internet.Main stakeholders of higher education cloud are students, Faculty, Admission branch, Examination branch, and administrative staff who are connected to the cloud. Each user is provided different login module in their departments.Lecturers are able to upload class lecture tutorials, assignments, and examinations on the cloud server where students should be able to access all the teaching material provided by the teachers via Internet using laptops, desktop computers, and other devices.This educational system will ensure lectures identify common mistakes students tend to make by checking all students' previous study records. This will, therefore, allow lecturers to improve teaching methods and materials. Utilization of cloud computing systems hence cuts operational cost since learning materials and servers are in educational institutions in India, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Nepal (Universities, Engineering colleges, and International schools). Many aspects of these services and tools may be migrated to the cloud and consumed directly over the internet fully.