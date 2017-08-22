Implementing New Culture in Established Companies

Across America there are companies that have been providing services and goods for 15, 30, 50+ years. These companies, passed down through the generations, have endured the downturn of recessions and triumphed to continue their legacies. They have experienced evolutions in technology, changes in procedures and continuous innovation. And while all of these have been met with a mix of both welcomed appreciation and guarded caution, nothing has been as divisive as the implementation of company culture amongst the workforce generations.

Indeed, it has been a new way of thinking for the companies implementing- many for the first time- a sense of culture and values. For the Baby Boomers, accustomed to working day in and day out, often times at the same employer their whole lives, the notion of “needing more” seems impractical and juvenile. The “more” is food on the table, benefits to care for their families and money to live on.

Conversely, millennials are seeking personal and professional growth opportunities, satisfaction and excitement in their workdays and an actual lifestyle outside of their role as an employee. Millennials want to lead a life with purpose, contrasting the popular belief by the generations before them that saw their purpose through the eyes of their employers.

So how does a company handle shifting towards an understanding of company culture when its employees range throughout the various generations? Most would agree that it takes a slow but steady approach with ample amounts of understanding and personal touches to the employees that are essentially re-learning most of what they know about their workforce and industry. For companies such as New Penn Motor Express that are drastically updating their technological systems, from introducing handhelds for drivers, new digital clocking systems and electronic logging devices, these advancements from paper to electronics pose significant generational challenges. But for Tom Collingsworth, Vice President of Human Resources & Safety at New Penn Motor Express, he understands the difficulties in older generations adapting to newer ways of thinking and procedures. “It’s a process, but one that can be done with the proper explanations and understanding of human nature,” says Tom.

It’s not just about going digital that has changed over the years at New Penn Motor Express; as recent as two years ago the company has acknowledged the need for core values and a mission statement. Since then, their values- some of which are: integrity, safety, value and change- have been widely accepted. “You can’t have safety unless you believe in it,” Tom says, adding that it is truly a principle that his CEO and company as a whole live by.

Tom- like so many others experiencing a deliberate shift in culture in a longstanding company- is enthusiastic for the future, “we have been kind of ‘stuck’ in terms of technology and culture, and now we’re growing again with cutting-edge technology and a company philosophy that is exciting.”