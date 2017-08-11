Importance of shows like The Carmichael Show

After 3 seasons, the Carmichael show will no longer be airing. Their third season is currently airing now, but its numbers have been down since the second season. Ever since it debuted back in 2015, The Carmichael Show has been a smart comedy starring a hilarious cast and airing episodes that did not hold back from pushing boundaries. A show as eye-opening and outgoing as the Carmichael show usually doesn’t last too long. The NBC executives recently said that the reason for its cancellation is, “It was hard to find a stable audience.”

The Carmichael Show would tackle timely issues, one episode focused on the N-word and whether white people can say it on the heels of the controversy surrounding comedian Bill Maher’s use of the word on his HBO show. Another episode dealt with a mass shooting as it fell on a day of two real-life mass shootings in the U.S. NBC postponed the episode’s airing to late June. The network’s decision to push the episode was publicly criticized by Carmichael at the time who called it “criminal”. With other issues like divorce, stripping, rape and LGBT; the Carmichael show really targeted real issues that were being overlooked by mainstream media.

Sitcoms have a long history of addressing larger societal issues in humorous ways. Sitcoms of the past such as All The Family, The Jeffersons, the Cosby Show, A Different World drew most of their content from topical ideological class and race conflicts of that particular era, and that's one of the main reasons why these shows have managed to persist and live on for decades. In that regard, The Carmichael Show is actually carrying on a long tradition of comedic commentary by addressing this racial epithet head on. Times change, in a way people of today have become more sensitive

The era we are in today is based around trying to please everybody. You can't please everybody. Somebody is going to have a problem with whatever you do. Having an opposing opinion than somebody else is seen as a problem. People get so offended by opposing opinions rather than trying to hear where they are coming from, learning and going on about your day without it being a tragedy. In 21st century America, we suffer a sort of tyranny of the offended; everyone must tiptoe around in order to avoid setting off the alarms of the offended.